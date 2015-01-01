पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा:कुंदा नदी के पुल का 81 प्रतिशत काम पूरा, जनवरी में शुरू हो जाएगा आवागमन

खरगोन42 मिनट पहले
  • ब्रिज कार्पोरेशन निगम ने निर्माण की बताई स्थिति, मंदिर का नया द्वार बनाएंगे
  • मंदिर प्रशासन व निर्माण एजेंसी नए गेट के लिए स्थान तय करें- कलेक्टर

शहर के नवग्रह मंदिर के पास कुंदा पर बन रहे लगभग 9 करोड़ लागत के पुल का 81 प्रतिशत काम पूरा हो गया है। यह जनवरी में शुरू हो जाएगा। लोनिवि उपयंत्री भावना चौहान ने मंगलवार को कलेक्टर अनग्रहा पी को पुल के काम की समीक्षा के दौरान यह जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि दिसंबर अंत तक स्लेब सहित कुछ अन्य काम पूरे हो जाएंगे। पुल और नवग्रह मंदिर प्रवेश गेट को लेकर कलेक्टर ने कहा कि मंदिर प्रशासन व निर्माण एजेंसी मिलकर नए गेट के लिए स्थान तय करें। गेट ऐसी जगह हो जिससे यातायात प्रभावित न हो।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग से पूछकर बनाएं सड़क
प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना महाप्रबंधक एचएस जाटव ने बताया खरगोन में 17 व महेश्वर में 3 सड़कें प्रगति पर हैं। खरगोन में 37 में से 25 पुल बन गए। महेश्वर में 12 में से 6 का काम पूरा हो गया। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि भगवानपुरा व झिरन्या क्षेत्र की सड़कों के प्रस्ताव बनाने से पूर्व स्वास्थ्य विभाग से समन्वय करें। यहां होम डिलेवरी होने का एक बड़ा कारण सड़क न होना है।

भोगावां-सिपानी ब्रिज के लिए एसडीएम को फोन
लोनिवि कार्यपालन यंत्री विजयसिंह पंवार ने बताया कसरावद की ओर का रोड बन रहा है। इसकी ऊंचाई बढ़ने से मंदिर का नवीन गेट प्रभावित हो सकता है। बड़वाह के भोगांवा-सिपानी का ब्रिज पूरा हो गया है। कलेक्टर ने एसडीएम को कॉल कर विवाद सुलझाने को कहा।

सुविधाएं देखकर बनेंगे छात्रावास व वृद्धाश्रम
667 लाख लागत के दिव्यांग छात्रवास व 319 लाख लागत के वृद्धाश्रम में आवश्यक सुविधाएं हों। प्रभारी उपसंचालक सामाजिक न्याय व अतिरिक्त जिपं सीईओ पुरुषोत्तम पाटीदार को विजिट कर व्यवस्थाएं उपलब्ध कराने को कहा।

