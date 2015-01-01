पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:अभाविप ने जलाया छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
अभाविप कार्यकर्ताओं को जबरन थाने ले जाकर मारपीट करने के विरोध में बुधवार को यहां कार्यकर्ताओं ने छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल का पुतला जलाया। परिषद सदस्यों ने कहा छत्तीसगढ़ के रामपुरा में 14 साल की लड़की से दुष्कर्म मामले के विरोध व आरोपियों को सजा की मांग को लेकर परिषद की कवर्धा इकाई शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से प्रदर्शन कर रही थी। इसी दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं को जबरन पुलिस थाने ले गई और मारपीट की। विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान अंकित मालीवाल, अरविंद राजपूत, राहुल सनोचिया, रितुराजसिंह राठौर, योगेंद्र प्रजापत, चंदन जायसवाल, विशाल वर्मा, अक्षय अरझरे, सानिध्य पाराशर, कृष्णा जाचपुरे, आदित्य तंवर आदि मौजूद थे।

