सफेद सोने का नया रिकाॅर्ड:खरगाेन मंडी में 30 हजार क्विंटल कपास आई, 14 साल के बाद पहली बार एक दिन में इतनी आवक

खरगोन21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2002 के बाद एक दिन में सबसे बड़ी आवक, 1700 वाहन व 400 बैलगाड़ी में 30 हजार क्विंटल कपास पहुंचा, 4000 से 5725 रुपए क्विंटल बिका

निमाड़ में सफेद सोना यानी कपास की बंपर आवक हो रही है। यहां कपास मंडी में सोमवार को आवक का नया रिकॉर्ड बना। प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े कपास उत्पादक जिले खरगोन की मुख्यालय स्थित मंडी में दोपहर 12.30 बजे तक 1700 वाहन व 400 से ज्यादा बैलगाड़ी से कपास मंडी फुल हो गई।

6 शेड व आसपास कतारें लगा दी गई। 800 से ज्यादा वाहन व बैलगाड़ी शेड से बाहर लगाने पड़े। एक दिन में लगभग 30 हजार क्विंटल कपास की आवक हुई। 2002 से स्थापित आनंदनगर की कपास मंडी में अब तक की ये रिकॉर्ड वाहन व बैलगाड़ी में कपास की आवक है। 2006 में एक दिन में 15 हजार क्विंटल कपास की आवक हुई थी। सुबह 11 बजे से शाम 5.15 बजे तक नीलामी चली।

खेत में वाहन व बैलगाड़ी।
खेत में वाहन व बैलगाड़ी।

जानिए इन चार कारणों से बढ़ी कपास की आवक

  • 1.पड़ोसी जिलों में सीसीआई खरीदी बंद हो चुकी है
  • 2.रबी और मांगलिक सीजन होने से उपज की बिक्री हो गई जरूरी
  • 3. दीपावली की छुट्‌टी बाद क्षमता से खुली मंडी
  • 4. लॉकडाउन की आशंका से भी किसानों में बेचैनी

900 वाहन व बैलगाड़ी की नीलामी हुई, 5725 रु.क्विं. तक भाव
900 वाहन व बैलगाड़ी की नीलामी हुई। 18 हजार क्विंटल कपास की नीलामी बाकी है। मंडी सचिव रामवीर किरार ने बताया कि कपास 4000-5725 रुपए क्विंटल भाव बिका। अनाज मंडी में गेहूं 1540-1665 रुपए, मक्का 1255-1403 रुपए, सोयाबीन 3925-4356 रुपए क्विंटल भाव रहे।

शांतिपूर्ण नीलामी : पड़ोसी जिलों के पहुंचे किसान
कर्मचारियों ने बताया पड़ोसी जिलों में सीसीआई की खरीदी नहीं होने के कारण वहां के किसान भी कपास लेकर यहां पहुंचे हैं। अंजड़, धार के धामनोद, कुक्षी, खंडवा के पंधाना सहित जिलेभर के किसान आए थे। सुबह 11 बजे से शाम 5.15 बजे तक सवा 6 घंटे शांतिपूर्वक नीलामी चली। कपास 4000-5725 रु. क्विं.भाव मिले।

आनंदनगर, मंडी बाहर के खेत व रोड पर नीलामी करना पड़ी। 2002 के बाद से रिकॉर्ड 30 हजार क्विंटल की आवक हुई। रबी बोवनी, सीसीआई खरीदी व अच्छे भाव मिलने से बाहरी जिलों के किसान भी कपास लेकर आए थे। बाकी उपज कल नीलाम होगी। - रामचंद्र भास्करे, कपास मंडी निरीक्षक

इधर मंडी घेरकर कमिश्नर व सीसीआई संभाग प्रभारी का पुतला फूंकेंगे किसान
भारतीय किसान संघ मालवा प्रांत 27 नवंबर को जिला मुख्यालय स्थित मंडी में घेराव व पुतला दहन करेंगे। जिला प्रभारी सीताराम पाटीदार ने बताया कि भारतीय कपास निगम (सीसीआई) में भारी भ्रष्टाचार है। सीसीआई के अफसर व्यापारियों से सांठगांठ कर उनका ही माल खरीदते हैं। जबकि किसानों का अच्छा कपास रिजेक्ट कर देते हैं। यदि खरीदी हो भी गई तो जीनिंग में खराब कपास बताकर खाली करवाकर खरीदी नहीं करते हैं। किसान को कपास दोबार भरकर ले जाना पड़ता है। पिछले दिनों कई जीनिंग में ऐसा हो चुका है। संघ के कमलेश पाटीदार, गोपाल पाटीदार ने कहा कि कमिशनर व सीसीआई संभाग प्रभारी का पुतला फूकेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि अफसरों की लापरवाही के कारण किसानों को नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है।

