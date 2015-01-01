पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध परिवहन:पुलिस को देख शराब छोड़कर भागे बदमाश

खरगोन30 मिनट पहले
कच्ची शराब का अवैध परिवहन करने वाले बाइक सवार दो बदमाश सामने से पुलिस को आते देख बाइक व शराब छोड़कर भाग निकले। पुलिस ने अज्ञात आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू की है। टीआई माधवसिंह ठाकुर ने बताया गुरुवार रात जेल रोड स्थित तालाब किनारे बाइक (एमपी10एमक्यू-0526) सवार दो बदमाश 60 लीटर हाथभट्टी की कच्ची शराब लेकर गुजर रहे थे। मुखबीर की सूचना पर पुलिस पहुंची। पुलिस को देख बदमाश शराब व बाइक छोड़कर खेतों के रास्ते भाग निकले। कच्ची शराब व जब्त बाइक की कीमत 40 हजार रुपए है। पुलिस केस दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी है।

