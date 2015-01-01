पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से मौत:इंदौर में 3 दिन आईसीयू में इलाज बाद अंदड़ के मरीज ने दम तोड़ा

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • मृतक संख्या 68 हुई, 10 नए मरीज मिले, आंकड़ा 4007 पर पहुंचा

कोरोना से मौत के आंकड़ा बढ़कर 68 पर पहुंच गया। जबकि 24 घंटे में 10 नए मरीज मिलने से संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 4007 हो गया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक अंदड़ तहसील भीकनगांव के 62 वर्षीय पुरुष की इंदौर के एमटीएच अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान 8 नवंबर को मृत्यु हो गई थी। उन्हें 1 नवंबर को भर्ती किया था। 3 नवंबर को कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। उन्हें 3 दिनों तक आईसीयू में रखा गया। हालत में सुधार नहीं आया।
सीएमएचओ डॉ. रजनी डाबर ने बुधवार को जारी हेल्थ बुलेटिन में बताया जिले में पिछले 24 घंटे में 10 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं। अब आंकड़ा 4007 पर पहुंच गया है। 4 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। अब जिले में कुल कोरोना से संक्रमित 4007 मरीज हो गए हैं। इनमें 3837 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं। 102 मरीजों की हालत स्थिर बनी हुई है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 296 सैंपल की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। 564 नए सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे हैं। जिले में कुल 73 कंटेनमेंट एरिया घोषित है।
35 पीएचई के अफसर-कर्मचारियों के लिए सैंपल
लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग के सभी अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों के बुधवार को कोविड-19 की जांच कराई। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की आरटीपीसीआर टीम ने 35 अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों के सैंपल लिए। सोमवार समय सीमा बैठक में कलेक्टर अनुग्रहा पी ने सभी अफसर-कर्मचारियों को कोविड-19 की जांच कराने के निर्देश दिए थे।

