विरोध:जयस से नहीं आदिवासियों से मांगो माफी

खरगोन13 घंटे पहले
  • संस्कृति व पर्यटन मंत्री ऊषा ठाकुर के बयान का विरोध

महू के डोंगरगांव स्थित डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय के कार्यक्रम में संस्कृति व पर्यटन मंत्री ऊषा ठाकुर के जय आदिवासी युवा शक्ति (जयस) को देशद्रोही बताने को लेकर सोमवार को विरोध हुआ। जयस व राष्ट्रीय अनुसूचित जाति जनजाति युवा संघ (नाजी) ने टीआईटी कॉम्पलेक्स से कलेक्टोरेट तक रैली निकालकर राज्यपाल के नाम तहसीलदार आरसी खतेड़िया व एसपी कार्यालय में ज्ञापन सौंपा। इसमें बयान को देश की अखंडता बिगाड़ने वाला बताया। शाम को मंत्री ने माफी मांगी। माफी को जयस ने दिखावा बताया।

क्योंकि माफी जयस से नहीं आदिवासियों से मांगने को कहा। साथ ही अनुसूचित जाति जनजाति अत्याचार निवारण में केस दर्जकर मंत्री को तत्काल पद से हटाने की मांग की। जिलाध्यक्ष कोलू खोड़े ने बताया कि जयस पांचवीं अनुुसूची, वनाधिकार कानून, पेसा कानून सहित संवैधानिक अधिकारों के लिए काम करता है। एसपी कार्यालय में एएसपी जितेंद्रसिंह पंवार को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस दौरान विशाल बामनिया, जागीराम बड़ोले, राहुल शाक्य, सुभाष डावर, राजेंद्र पंवार, रामेश्वर बड़ोले, राजू गांगले, सीताराम निहाले, नरेंद्र सोलंकी, विष्णु गोखले आदि मौजूद थे।

जयस टीआईटी कॉम्पलेक्स में मंत्री के दो पुतले की तैयारी की थी। पुलिस को भनक लगने से बल पहुंच गया। इसके चलते पुतला फूंकने का निर्णय बदला गया। माफी भी नाम लेकर ही मांगना था। हम संतुष्ट नहीं है। जयस उपचुनाव में भाजपा को ताकत दिखाएगा।

