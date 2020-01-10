पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कपास मंडी:देरी पर व्यापारियों को लौटाया 30 मिनट ठप रही नीलामी

खरगोन13 घंटे पहले
  • 3000-4050 रु. क्विंटल मिला कपास का भाव
  • कपास मंडी : 3 दिन की छुट्‌टी के बाद 6 हजार क्विंटल उपज पहुंची

पिछले 3 तीन की छुट्‌टी के बाद सोमवार को कपास मंडी की शुरुआत हंगामेदार रही। सुबह 11 बजे नीलामी में व्यापारियों की देरी का किसानों ने विरोध किया। नीलामी की शुरुआत में सभी व्यापारियों के आने पर ही नीलामी करने को कहते लौटा दिया। करीब आधा घंटा नीलामी ठप रही। सुबह 11.30 बजे बाद दिनभर नीलामी हुई। नीलामी की शुरुआत में व्यापारी जब पहली बैलगाड़ी पर गए तो कम संख्या महसूस करते किसानों ने विरोध किया कि जब पूरे व्यापारी आ जाए तब नीलामी शुरू हो। अभी आप लोग भी चले जाइए। किसान मंडी कार्यालय के सामने जमा हो गए।

इस बीच परेशान कुछ किसान लापरवाह कार्यशैली काे लेकर गालीगलौज करने लगे। व्यापारियों ने विरोध किया। मंडी प्रशासन ने टकराव की स्थिति को बीचबचाव कर संभाल लिया। व्यापारियों का कहना था गीला कपास आ रहा है। परिसर में सुखाने के बाद ही जीनिंग हो सकता है। मंडी सचिव रामवीर किरार ने बताया कि गुरुवार को 425 वाहन व 118 बैलगाड़ी कपास की आवक हुई। 6 हजार क्विंटल कपास नीलाम हुआ। अधिकतम भाव 4050 रुपए व न्यूनतम भाव 3000 रुपए क्विंटल रहा।

30% नमी के हिसाब से 4550 रुपए मिले भाव

सोमवार को कपास का औसत 3500 रुपए क्विंटल भाव मिला है। मंडी विशेषज्ञों का मानना है लगातार बारिश के कारण फिलहाल 30% कपास में नमी आ रही है। इस लिहाज से किसानों को 4550 रुपए क्विंटल औसत भाव मिला। जीनर्स कपास सुखाने के बाद ही जीन में रुई निकाल पाएंगे। किसानों को ज्यादा भाव चाहिए तो उन्हें सूखी उपज लेकर आना होगा। लंबे रेशे व सफेद कपास को रोककर समर्थन मूल्य पर बेचने पर 5700 रुपए तक भाव मिलेंगे।

