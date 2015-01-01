पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना इफेक्ट:बरात-बैंडबाजे में लगेगी अनुमति, मास्क-सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं रखने पर भरना पड़ेगा जुर्माना

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला संकट प्रबंधन समूह की बैठक में संक्रमण रोकने के लिए गाइडलाइन तय की

लॉकडाउन में शादियां निरस्त कर चुके परिवार अब बैंडबाजे से शादी तो कर सकेंगे, लेकिन पर्याप्त प्रतिबंधों के साथ। बरात की अनुमति लेनी होगी। मास्क लगाने के साथ पर्याप्त सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखना होगी, अन्यथा जुर्माना भरना पड़ेगा। कार्यक्रम बिगड़ेगा वह अलग। निमंत्रण पत्र पर मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के पालन की अपील छपवाना पड़ेगी। 9 बजे बाद तक भीड़भाड़ नहीं चलेगी। अनलॉक के बाद देवउठनी ग्यारस 25 नवंबर से शादियों का सीजन शुरू हो रहा है। इसके पहले रविवार को कलेक्टर अनुग्रहा पी की अध्यक्षता में जिला संकट प्रबंधन समूह की बैठक में गाइडलाइन तय हुई। कलेक्टर ने सदस्यों से सभी से राय ली। सदस्य ओम पाटीदार, कल्याण अग्रवाल व कपिल महाजन ने कहा कि धर्मशालाओं व मैरिज गार्डनों में होने वाली शादियों के लिए अधिकतम 500 या परिसर की क्षमता के अनुरूप 50% लोगों को ही शामिल होने की अनुमति मिले। एसपी शैलेंद्रसिंह चौहान ने कहा कि कोरोना नियंत्रण के लिए धर्मगुरु व समाज प्रतिनिधियों को पूरा सहयोग जरूरी है। 5 प्रतिशत से कम 1.7 प्रतिशत मृत्यु दर होने से शहर में लाॅकडाउन या रात का कर्फ्यू नहीं लगाया गया है। इस दौरान अपर कलेक्टर बीएस सोलंकी, एमएल कनेल, एसडीएम सत्येंद्रसिंह, सीएमएचओ डॉ. रजनी डावर, सिविल सर्जन, डॉ. राजेंद्र जोशी, सीएमओ प्रियंका पटेल, सदस्य डॉ. अजय जैन, रोटरी क्लब अध्यक्ष अनिल रघुवंशी, अल्ताफ आजाद, धर्म प्रतिनिधि रमेश पाटीदार, पुजारी संघ अध्यक्ष जगदीश ठक्कर, पंडित आनंदस्वरूप मलतारे, फादर आशिष डावर आदि थे।

बाजार : ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में 6-6 फीट दूरी पर लगेंगी दुकानें
ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के हाट बाजारों में 6-6 फीट की दूरी पर दुकाने लगेंगी। पंचायत सचिव व रोजगार सहायक निगरानी करेंगे। ग्रामीण व शहरी क्षेत्रों में पंचायत व निकाय समूहों के माध्यम से मास्क की दुकानें लगाएंगे। धर्मस्थल व अन्य संस्थान परिसर में भी ऐसी व्यवस्था हो।

मेले-यात्रा : भीड़ बढ़ने से लगाया प्रतिबंध
पंचक्रोशी यात्रा व मेले प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे। समिति ने भीड़ बढ़ने, खानपान की गड़बड़ी व नियमों का पालन न होने की आशंका के चलते मेले व पंचक्रोशी यात्राओं पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है।

मास्क : 1000 रु. जुर्माना लगेगा, 200 रु. का दिया था सुझाव
सदस्यों ने बिना मास्क का जुर्माना 200 व 500 रु. की बात रखी। विधायक रवि जोशी ने कहा कि कुछ वर्ग के लिए 100 रुपए भी भारी पड़ते हैं। इसलिए 100 रुपए ठीक है। विधायक ने कहा कि रात 10 बजे के बाद लोग घरों के बाहर नहीं निकल रहे हैं। इसलिए रात के कर्फ्यू की जरुरत नहीं है।

24 घंटे में कोरोना : जिले में 22 नए मरीज मिले, 4181 कुल संक्रमित
पिछले 24 घंटे में 22 कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं। 4 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। अब जिले में कुल 4181 कोरोना संक्रमित है। इनमें 3964 मरीजों की छुट्‌टी हो गई है। 72 की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। अभी 143 मरीजों की हालत स्थिर बनी हुई है। 442 सैंपलों की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। 560 नए सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे हैं। जिले में कुल 75 कंटेनमेंट एरिया है। अब 500 से ज्यादा टेस्टिंग हो रही है। अभी तक 200-300 लोगों की ही टेस्टिंग हो रही थी।

मास्क जरूरी... गॉर्डन, दुकानदार और बस में भी लगेगा जुर्माना
शहर में 10 मैरिज गार्डन व 30 से ज्यादा धर्मशालाएं हैं। यहां 10 हजार से 3 लाख रुपए रोज तक का किराया है। यहां बिना मास्क व फिजिकल दूर न मिलने पर धर्मशाला मालिक व आयोजक पर 1 हजार, छोटे गार्डन में 2 हजार व बड़े मैरिज गार्डन पर 5 हजार रुपए का चालान बनेगा। एसडीएम सूची बनाएंगे। गेट पर मास्क व शरीर के तापमान जांच की व्यवस्था जरूरी रहेगी। बसों में बिना मास्क के यात्री मिलने पर बस ऑपरेटर पर 1 हजार व पैसेंजर पर 100 रुपए, ऑटो व छोटे वाहन संचालक पर 500 रुपए, दुकानदार पर भी 1 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना होगा।

नियम तोड़ने पर होगी कार्रवाई
^समिति के निर्णयों का पालन न करने पर कार्रवाई करेंगे। मॉस्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखना जरूरी होगा। प्रतिबंधित विषयों के लिए अनुमति जरूरी होगी। -सत्येंद्रसिंह, एसडीएम

प्रदेश : टॉप-5 में शामिल खरगोन
शहर पॉजिटिव मौत स्वस्थ एक्टिव
इंदौर 37115 729 33693 2693
भोपाल 29051 504 26415 2132
ग्वालियर 13826 172 12870 784
जबलपुर 13665 216 12752 697
खरगोन 4181 72 3964 143

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें