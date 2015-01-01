पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीन दुर्घटना में 5 की मौत:कार की टक्कर से 25 फीट दूर गिरी बाइक, मां-बेटे की मौत, पति गंभीर

खरगोन26 मिनट पहले
हाईवे पर हादसे के बाद शव के पास लगी भीड़
  • भीकनगांव में 2, बासवा में 2 और गोगांवा में 1 की मौत

जिला मुख्यालय से 30 किलोमीटर दूर खंडवा-वड़ोदरा राजमार्ग पर शनिवार शाम 6.30 बजे भीषण हादसे में भीकनगांव क्षेत्र के बंझर निवासी मां-बेटे की मौत हो गई। उनकी बाइक को कार ने तेज टक्कर मार दी। बेटे की माैके पर व मां ने अस्पताल में दम तोड़ा। गोद में एक अन्य बेटा सुरक्षित है। जबकि बाइक चालक पिता का दाहिना पैर फैक्चर हो गया।

इसके अलावा जिले के अन्य जगह सनावद में 2 व गोगावां में 1 युवक ने हादसे में मौत हो गई। पुलिस के मुताबिक भीकनगांव से खरगोन की तरफ आ रही तेज रफ्तार कार (एमपी09सीएक्स-7739) ने सामने से बाइक (एमपी09एनवी-8911) को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। दोनों वाहन रोड किनारे झाड़ियों में घुस गए।

बंझर (कांझर) निवासी ओंकार पिता राधेश्याम (31) भिलाला, पत्नी कुसुम (27), डेढ़ व 5 वर्षीय बेटे के साथ शादी समारोह में शामिल होकर खरगोन से गांव लौट रहे थे। इसी दौरान सामने से आ रही कार ने टक्कर मार दी।

ढाई साल का बेटा सुरक्षित
बाइक पर आगे बैठे दिव्यांश (5) की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। कुसुमबाई को सिर व ओंकार को पैर में गंभीर चोट आई। ढाई साल का बेटा गोद में होने से सुरक्षित है। घटना के बाद कार सवार मौके से फरार हो गए। राहगीरों ने घायलों को झाड़ियों से बाहर निकाला।

100 डॉयल ने घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। यहां इलाज के दौरान कुसुमबाई ने दम तोड़ दिया। बाइक को टक्कर मारने वाली कार भीकनगांव की बताई जा रही है। पुलिस ने क्षतिग्रस्त बाइक व कार को भीकनगांव थाने पहुंचाया। टक्कर के बाद कार जाम हो गई।

15 मिनट में पहुंचे अस्पताल
डॉयल 100 पर तैनात पुलिस आरक्षक संजय गणावा ने बताया राहगीरों से सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंचे। घायलों की गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए नियमानुसार पास के अस्पताल जाने की बजाय घायलों को सीधे जिला अस्पताल जाने का निर्णय लिया। पायलेट ने घटनास्थल से खरगोन की दूरी मात्र 15 मिनट में तय की। कुसुमबाई का तत्काल इलाज भी शुरू हो गया। लेकिन वह बच नहीं पाई।

बासवा के पास हुआ हादसा, सनावद से जा रहे थे खेरदा
इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे पर शनिवार शाम गांव के बाहर एक कंटेनर से बाइक सवार दो लोगों को टक्कर मार दी। इससे दोनों की मौत हो गई। सूचना के बाद लोगों की भीड़ लग गई। सनावद पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर पूछताछ की।
जानकारी के अनुसार शनिवार शाम 7 बजे असलम मंसूरी (45) निवासी खेरदा व दिलावर खान (42) निवासी इटारिया सनावद से अपने घर लौट रहे थे। इसी दौरान बासवा गांव के बाहर सामने से आ रहे कंटेनर से बाइक सवारों को टक्कर मार दी। इससे दोनों की मौके पर मौत हो गई।

लोगों की मदद से दोनों के शव सिविल अस्पताल सनावद लाए। दुर्घटना के बाद हाईवे पर वाहनों की कतार लग गई। लोगों ने बताया यह दोनों निजी काम से सनावद गए हुए थे। जहां से लौटने के दौरान उनके साथ सड़क हादसा हो गया। सूचना के बाद मौके पर परिजन भी पहुंच गए, जो शव देखकर बार-बार बेहोश हो रहे थे।

