कृषि सम्मान:देशी बीज व जैविक खेती पर इस साल भी मिलेगा जैव विविधता का पुरस्कार

खरगोन3 घंटे पहले
  • बिस्टान के किसान अविनाश दांगी राज्यस्तरीय व्यक्तिगत श्रेणी में चयनित

उत्कृष्ट खेती पर खरगोन जिले को सम्मान मिला है। गत 16 साल से जैविक खेती कर रहे बिस्टान के प्रगतिशील किसान अविनाशसिंह दांगी को राज्य स्तरीय जैव विविधता पुरस्कार मिला है। जैविक खेती और देशी बीजों के संरक्षण के लिए दिया गया है। मध्य प्रदेश राज्य जैव विविधता बोर्ड ने उन्हें व्यक्तिगत श्रेणी में प्रथम पुरस्कार दिया है।

उन्हें पुरस्कार के रूप में 3 लाख रुपए, प्रशस्ति पत्र और ट्रॉफी से सम्मानित किया जाएगा। वे 25 एकड़ जमीन पर जैविक खेती करते हैं। वर्ष 2013 में साढ़े 12 एकड़, वर्ष 2015 में साढ़े 12 एकड़ खेत को मध्यप्रदेश राज्य जैविक प्रमाणीकरण संस्था से पंजीकृत किया था।

फिलहाल आधा एकड़ में 25 किस्मों के गेहूं लगे हैं। पिछले साल देशी बीज बैंक के माध्यम से किसानों को जागरूक करने के लिए वरिष्ठ ग्रामीण कृषि अधिकारी पीएस बार्चे को भी सम्मानित किया जा चुका है। उनके मार्गदर्शन में दांगी ने देशी बीज संरक्षित किए हैं।

काला गेहूं सहित गेहूं की 25 देशी प्रजातियां
देशी गेहूं में बंशी, खपली, पैगांबरी, सोनामोती, कठिया, काली-बाली, चंदोसी, बंगोसिया चावलकाठा वैरायटी सहित 25 किस्म की प्रजातियां हैं। सामान्य गेहूं में एनथोसाईनिंग की मात्रा 5 से 15 प्रति मिलीयन होती है। जबकि काले गेहूं में यह 40-140 प्रति मिलीयन तक होती है। यह शरीर से फ्री रेडिकल्स बाहर निकालने में सहायता करता है। 7 वर्ष शोध बाद फूड बाॅयोटेक्नालॉजी इंस्टीट्यूट मोहाली की ओर से पेटेंट कराए काले गेहूं (नाबि एमजी) की खेती दांगी कर रहे हैं। वे गुजरात, गाजियाबाद, पुणे व नागपुर भेजा है।

60 से ज्यादा देशी बीज खोज लिए
देशी बीजों में काली अरहर, सात पाली ज्वार, तीन किस्म बाजरा, काला चना, 60 दिन की मक्का की देशी किस्म भी है। दुर्लभ लाल मक्का, पीला मूंग, काली अरहर, हरी उड़द के बीज भी उनके पास उपलब्ध हैं। देशी बीजों को लेकर उनके व्यक्तिगत प्रयासों से 60 से ज्यादा देशी बीजों की खोज हो गई। उनका मानना है कि सबसे प्राचीन देशी बीज विलुप्त हो रहे हैं।

