शिक्षकों की पहल...:स्कूल पर ताला तो घर की दीवारें बन गई ब्लैकबोर्ड

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते स्कूलें बंद हैं। बच्चों का पढ़ाई के प्रति रुझान बना रहे इसके लिए तहसील मुख्यालय से 3 किलोमीटर दूर वोटा फाल्या की प्राथमिक स्कूल के 38 बच्चों के लिए घर की दीवारों को ही ब्लैकबाेर्ड बना दिया है। इन पर लिखी बारहखड़ी, अंग्रेजी वर्णमाला, स्वर-व्यंजन, मात्रा ज्ञान आदि को बच्चे उत्साह से पढ़ रहे हैं। सामान्य ज्ञान के लिए बस्ती में कलेक्टर, एसडीएम व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के नाम भी लिखे हैं। विद्यार्थी टीना, रोशन, देवेंद्र, अजय, अशोक आदि ने कहा- अब हमें घर पर ही पढ़ने को मिलता है। पालक रामू सिगदार, भीमा, रुनीबाई, ममता, रेखा ने कहा- बच्चे खेल-खेल में सीख रहे हैं। प्रधानपाठक नानसिंह मंडलोई व दिनेश पाटीदार ने बताया जनशिक्षक अजय कर्मा के मार्गदर्शन में यह शुरुआत की है। बीआरसी श्रीकृष्ण शर्मा ने कहा- वोटा स्कूल के नवाचार से अन्य स्कूल के शिक्षक भी प्रेरित हो रहे हैं।

