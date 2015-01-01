पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:दूसरे की जमीन पर दफनाया शव,गोगावां के गोवाड़ी में बलाई समाज के लोगों ने शिकायत की

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
आपने दूसरे की जमीन पर बिना अनुमति से आपके पिता का शव दफनाया है। शव को निकालकर मुक्तिधाम में दफनाआे। पालन नहीं किया तो कार्रवाई होगी। यह शब्द है उस नोटिस के जो गोवाड़ी के स्वर्गीय आनंदराम पंचोली के बेटे रामेश्वर, राजू व संजय को मिला है। रामेश्वर ने बताया कि 2 अक्टूबर को पिता आनंदराम की मौत हो गई थी।

परिजनों ने समाज के मुक्तिधाम पर अंतिम संस्कार(दफनाया) किया। अगले ही दिन 3 अक्टूबर को गांव के भारत यादव व महेश यादव की शिकायत पर तहसीलदार ने तीन बेटों को नोटिस दिया है। इसमें कहा कि भारत व महेश की जमीन पर आपने शव दफनाया है। शव को निकालो। मामले में तीनों भाईयों ने आरोप लगाया कि यहां एक एकड़ में मुक्तिधाम बना है।

कई सालों से यहां अंतिम संस्कार किया जा रहा है। सन 1969 से बलाई समाज मुक्तिधाम नाम पर खसरा नंबर 156 पर दर्ज है। पटवारी से मिलीभगत भारत यादव व उसके भाई महेश ने अपने नाम पर जमीन कराई है। इसकी जांच होना चाहिए। बलाई समाज के जिलाध्यक्ष राजू गांगले ने बताया कि मामले को लेकर अजाक थाने में शिकायत की है। इसके अलावा गोगावां तहसीलदार राधेश्याम पाटीदार को भी शिकायत की है। जमीन की जांच की जाए। 1969 में किसके नाम पर जमीन है और इसका परिवर्तन कब हुआ। यदि जांच नहीं हुई तो आंदोलन करेंगे।

