बाजार:पटाखा दुकानों की नीलामी न होने देने पर अड़े व्यापारी, कहा- लाॅटरी सिस्टम से करें आवंटित

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • व्यापारियों ने कलेक्टर व एसडीएम से चर्चा की, नपा ने लॉटरी सिस्टम से दुकानें देने की मानी मांग

नगर में हर साल सूत मिल मैदान पर लगने वाली पटाखा दुकानों का नीलामी कार्य मंगलवार को होना था। कई सालों से नीलामी के माध्यम से नगर पालिका दुकानें आवंटित करती है लेकिन पिछले साल व्यापारियों की मांग पर विधायक के हस्तक्षेप से लॉटरी सिस्टम शुरू किया गया। सभी को एक समान राशि देकर दुकानें दी जानी थी। इस साल नगर पालिका दुकानों की नीलामी कराना चाहती थी लेकिन व्यापारी लाॅटरी सिस्टम की मांग पर अड़े रहे। व्यापारियों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने कलेक्टर से मिलकर लाॅटरी सिस्टम से दुकानें लगाने की मांग की थी। व्यापारी धर्मेंद्र मसंद, लालचंद वाधवानी व नरेश पटवा ने बताया कलेक्टर से चर्चा करने पर कलेक्टर ने अपर कलेक्टर से बात करने को कहा। अपर कलेक्टर ने व्यापारियों से चर्चा कर एसडीएम राजेश मंडलोई से बात कर व्यापारियों को लाटरी सिस्टम से दुकानें आवंटित करने के लिए कहा। मंगलवार को नपा अधिकारी दीपक आदिवाल, खेमचंद मूसले मैदान पर दुकानों की नीलामी प्रक्रिया शुरू कराने की सूचना व्यापारियों को दी। इस पर व्यापारियों ने लाटरी सिस्टम पर दुकानें आवंटित करने की बात कही। अपर कलेक्टर व एसडीएम से हुई चर्चा की बात कही। अधिकारियों ने लाॅटरी सिस्टम से दुकानें आवंटित करने की बात कही। मौके पर पहुंचे सीएमओ एमआर निगवाल ने व्यापारियों से चर्चा की। उन्होंने बताया एसडीएम से बात कर व्यापारियों को अवगत कराया जाएगा। प्रस्ताव बनाकर नियम के तहत मंजूरी ली जाएगी।

2100 रु. प्रति दुकान देने की मांग
नगर पालिका ने पिछले साल 7 हजार रुपए प्रति दुकान के मान से किराया लिया था। इस पर 20 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि की जाएगी लेकिन व्यापारियों ने कोरोना काल के कारण हुई खराब स्थिति का हवाला देते हुए 2100 रुपए की राशि लिए जाने की बात कही। व्यापारी अकबर भाई, दीपू वाधवानी व शिव सज्जन ने बताया कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण इस साल व्यापार की स्थिति खराब है। दुकान का किराया, बिजली, टेंट, कर्मचारियों की पगार व अन्य खर्चों के कारण लागत निकालना मुश्किल हो जाता है। एसडीएम से 2100 रुपए प्रति दुकान का किराया लेने की बात कही थी। इस पर उन्होंने 5 हजार रुपए तक प्रति दुकान दिए जाने का आश्वासन दिया था। व्यापारियों की मांग पर सीएमओ ने एसडीएम से चर्चा कर बुधवार को नगर पालिका कक्ष में दुकानें नीलाम कराने की बात कही। इस पर व्यापारियों ने मंजूरी दी।

दुकानें पास-पास लगाए जाने की मांग
हर साल सूत मिल मैदान पर लगने वाली दुकानों में करीब 10 फीट की दूरी रहती है। व्यापारियों ने एसडीएम व सीएमओ से दुकानों की दूरी को करीब 3 से 5 फीट पास किए जाने की मांग की। इससे पीछे की दुकान वाले व्यापारी को परेशानी न आए। मैदान के दाहिनी ओर की दुकानें आगे की ओर रहती है। बाएं हाथ की दुकानें पीछे की ओर रहती हैं। दुकानें पास-पास होने से समान दूरी से दोनों ओर दुकानें लग सकेगी। लेकिन सीएमओ ने कहा शासन के निर्देशानुसार ही दुकानें लगाई लाएगी। दुकानों में उचित दूरी होना जरुरी है। व्यवस्थित दुकानें लगाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा।
4100 रुपए प्रति दुकान ली जाएगी राशि
^पटाखा दुकानों को लाॅटरी सिस्टम से दिए जाने को लेकर प्रशासन से चर्चा हुई है। बुधवार को लाॅटरी सिस्टम से दुकानें आवंटित की जाएगी। प्रति दुकान 4100 रुपए की राशि तय की गई है। करीब 35 से 40 दुकानें लगेगी। -एमआर निगवाल, सीएमओ

इधर... कॉलोनी में धूल व धुएं से परेशान, महिलाओं ने सीएमओ को दिया ज्ञापन
सनावद | नगर की जैन कॉलोनी में धूल व धुएं के गुबार से परेशान रहवासी महिलाओं के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने मंगलवार को नगर पालिका पहुचंकर सीएमओ एमआर निगवाल को ज्ञापन सौंपकर समस्या के निराकरण की मांग की। अनिता जैन ने बताया कुछ माह पूर्व नगरपालिका कार्यालय परिसर के पिछले गेट को अस्थायी रूप से आवागमन के लिए खोल दिया है। इस गेट से भारी वाहनों का आवागमन बड़ी संख्या में हो रहा है। इसके कारण कॉलोनी में पूरे दिन धूल व धुएं का गुबार उठता रहता है। बच्चे भी बाहर खेलते हैं। किसी दिन बड़ी दुर्घटना हो सकती है। नपा परिसर के पिछले गेट पर तत्काल प्रभाव से दीवार बनाकर भारी वाहनों व चार पहिया वाहनों का आवागमन प्रतिबंधित किया जाए। इससे वाहनों का कॉलोनी में से प्रवेश न हो। सीएमओ ने महिलाओं को उनकी समस्या का जल्द ही निराकरण करने का आश्वासन दिया। गरिमा पाटनी, निधि जैन, अंगूरबाला जैन, मंजू पाटनी, सुरेखा पाटनी, रजनी जैन, रजनी पहाड़िया, रचना जैन, चंदू पाटनी, नेहा जैन, मंदा भूच सहित बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं उपस्थित थी।

