पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिला बैंड महासंघ:उपचुनाव में सभाएं हुईं, हमारे बैंड से कोरोना कैसे

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला बैंड महासंघ, बैंड संचालक वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन व डीजे एसोसिएशन ने मंगलवार को मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए रैलियां निकालकर कलेक्टर से अनुमति मांगी है। महासंघ व एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी महेश अमोदे, कमल भालसे, नीतिन कर्मा, राहुल वर्मा ने कहा कि सात माह से बेरोजगार है। कर्ज लेकर जीवन यापन किया है। अब एक सप्ताह के बाद मांगलिक कार्य शुरू होने से हमें अनुमति नहीं मिलती तो हमको भीख मांगना पड़ेगी। हमें बैंड व डीजे बजाने की अनुमति दी जाए। टीआई का कहना है हमारे पास बैंड या डीजे के लिए कोई अनुमति नहीं है। यदि बैंड या डीजे बजाया तो कार्रवाई होगी। इसके बाद पदाधिकारियों ने रैली निकाली और कलेक्टर अनुग्रहा पी से अनुमति मांगी। पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कुछ दिन पहले प्रदेश की 28 सीटों पर विस उपचुनाव हुआ है। इसमें हजारों लोगों के बीच नेताओं ने आमसभाएं की है। वहां कोरोना संक्रमण नहीं फैला और हम बैंड या डीजे बजाएंगे तो संक्रमण फैलेगा। हमारे साथ भेदभाव किया जा रहा है।

200 से ज्यादा डीजे, 100 बैंड, करेंगे भूख हड़ताल
जिलेभर में 100 बैंड व 200 से ज्यादा डीजे मांगलिक कार्यों में बजते हैं। संचालकों ने कहा 1 डीजे 2 से 10 लाख रुपए की कीमत है। ब्याज सहित लोन की किश्त जमा नहीं हो रही है। एक माह की किश्त 3 से 15 हजार रुपए की है। सात माह से किश्तें नहीं भरी है। संचालकों ने कहा कि हमें अनुमति नहीं मिली तो भूख हड़ताल करेंगे।

नियमानुसार मिल सकती है अनुमति
कोविड 19 की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार बैंड संचालकों को बजाने की अनुमति मिल सकती है। जबकि डीजे संचालकों को अनुमति मिलना मुश्किल है। अफसर चर्चा करने के बाद निर्णय लेंगे। जिले में 25 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक शादी व मांगलिक कार्यों का मुहूर्त है।

^ बैंड व डीजे संचालकों के आवेदन कलेक्टर को दिए हैं। आगामी दिनों में निर्णय हो सकता है। -सत्येंद्रसिंह, एसडीएम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें