आबकारी दल:9 स्थानों पर प्रकरण बनाया, 6 आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
सनावद, बड़वाह, महेश्वर व कसरावद के आबकारी दल ने संयुक्त रूप से सहायक जिला आबकारी पवन टिकेकर के नेतृत्व में मंगलवार को ग्राम अतरसुंबा, हल्दीबेड़ी, ढेरी, पिपरीखेड़ा, अंबा, कटयाखेड़ी, सेनिकनगर व काठियाबेड़ी में कार्रवाई कर वृत प्रभारी अजयपाल सिंह भदौरिया ने 9 प्रकरण दर्ज कर 6 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया। कार्रवाई में अलग-अलग स्थानों से 70 लीटर हाथभट्‌टी मदिरा, 30 पाव विस्की, 14 पाव देशी मदिरा प्लेन जब्त की। 1200 किलो महुआ लहान मौके पर सैंपल लेकर विधिवत नष्ट किया। जब्त मदिरा, महुआ लहान व मदिरा बनाए जाने के उपयोग में लाई जाने वाली सामग्री का बाजार मूल्य करीब 75 हजार रुपए है। कार्रवाई में आबकारी उपनिरीक्षक मोहनलाल भायल, मुकेश गौर, देवराज नगीना, आबकारी मुख्य आरक्षक व आबकारी आरक्षकों का योगदान रहा।

