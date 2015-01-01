पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयकर विभाग:बकरों काे बेचकर लाए रुपए, जीएसटी व अन्य टैक्स बचाने के लिए ट्रक में रखे नकद रुपए

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • एक दिन की रिमांड पर ट्रक ड्रायवर व क्लीनर ने कहा, पुलिस ने आयकर विभाग को दी सूचना

बिस्किट से भरे ट्रक में छुपाकर 5 लाख रुपए लेकर जा रहे आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया गया था। पुलिस ने न्यायालय में पेश किया था। जहां से एक दिन की रिमांड मिली थी। इसमें आरोपियों ने पुलिस को बकरों को बेचकर रुपए लाने की बात कही। जीएसटी व अन्य टैक्स बचाने के लिए ट्रक में नगद रुपए रखने की बात कही। पुलिस को आरोपियों की बात पर विश्वास न होने पर उन्होंने आयकर विभाग को इस संबंध में जानकारी दी है। दोनों आरोपियों को न्यायालय में पेश किया गया। जहां से उन्हें जमानत दे दी गई है।
टीआई ललित सिंह डांगुर ने बताया रिमांड के दौरान दोनों आरोपियों से पूछताछ की गई। इसमें उन्होंने बताया यह रुपए बकरों को बेचकर लाए थे। इसके पहले भी कई सामाग्री देकर रुपए नगद ले लेते थे। इस खरीदी बिक्री पर जीएसटी सहित अन्य ट्रैक्स न लगे। इसके लिए रुपए नगद ही लेकर आ जाते थे। पुलिस को इनकी बात पर विश्वास नहीं है। इस संबंध में आयकर विभाग को सूचना देकर प्रकरण की जानकारी दी गई है। एसआई नीरज लौंदी ने बताया दोनों आरोपी को रिमांड के बाद मंगलवार को न्यायालय में पेश किया गया। जहां से उन्हें जमानत पर छोड़ा गया है।
आरोपियों को पकड़वाने पर मिलेगा 10 हजार रु. इनाम
बड़वानी | 25 अक्टूबर 2020 को बिजासन घाट पर ट्रक का कांच फोड़ 4 आरोपियों ने ड्रायवर व क्लीनर को धमकाकर 7 हजार रु., 2 मोबाइल, 2 टायर लूट ले गए थे। फरार आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी पर एसपी निमिष अग्रवाल ने 10 हजार रु. का इनाम घोषित किया है।

