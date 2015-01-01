पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनप्रतिनिधि:सीसीआई ने पहले दिन 1926 क्विंटल कपास खरीदा

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
किसान व जनप्रतिनिधियों की लगातार मांग के बाद कृषि उपज मंडी परिसर में सीसीआई ने मंगलवार से एलआरए क्वालिटी के कपास की खरीदी शुरू की। पहले ही दिन सीसीआई ने 1926 क्विंटल कपास खरीदा। 6 दिन के दीपावली अवकाश के बाद मंडी में 4 बैलगाड़ी व 94 वाहन में कपास पहुंचा। न्यूनतम 4100 से अधिकतम 5609 रुपए भाव दिया गया। सीसीआई ने 1 बैलगाड़ी व 89 वाहन कपास की खरीदी की। किसानों ने एलआरए क्वालिटी के कपास की खरीदी पर खुशी जताई। बता दें बारिश के कारण खराब हुए कपास की खरीदी को लेकर आए दिन किसानों व खरीदी केंद्र प्रभारी के बीच विवाद की स्थिति निर्मित हो रही थी। सीसीआई खरीदी प्रभारी मिश्रा ने बताया न्यूनतम भाव 5390 से अधिकतम 5615 रुपए है। इसमें 8 से 12 प्रतिशत नमी वाला कपास ही खरीदा जाएगा। काला पड़ा कपास नहीं लिया जाएगा।
गुरुवार से बढ़ेगी आवक
किसान राजेंद्र बांगा, महेंद्र पाटीदार, चंदरसिंह मंडलोई व रामलाल पाटीदार ने कहा सीसीआई को किसानों की उपज के उचित भाव देना चाहिए। इससे मंडी में आवक बढ़ेगी। बुधवार को मनसा चौथ उद्यापन की तैयारी के चलते कई किसान मंगलवार को मंडी नहीं आए। लेकिन गुरुवार से आवक बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। मंडी सचिव श्रीराम साध ने बताया किसानों की मांग पर मंडी में एलआरए क्वालिटी के कपास की खरीदी शुरू की गई है।

