कृषि उपज मंडी:सीसीआई ने एक दिन में खरीदा 2000 क्विंटल कपास, 8% नमी का 5725 रु. क्विं. रहा भाव

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कृषि उपज मंडी में गुरुवार को 215 वाहन व 325 बैलगाड़ी में कपास नीलामी के लिए पहुंचा। सीसीआई ने भी 5 दिन से खरीदी शुरू की है। सीसीआई की खरीदी के बाद व्यापारी नीलामी में हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। सीसीआई के अधिकारियों के अनुसार 8 से 12 प्रतिशत नमी का कपास लिया जा रहा है। नमी ज्यादा होने पर कपास रिजेक्ट किया जा रहा है। पिछले 4 दिनों में 3098 और गुरुवार को एक ही दिन में 2000 क्विंटल कपास की खरीदी की है। पिछले साल 1 दिन में 5000 क्विंटल की खरीदी भी हुई थी।

