पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मंडी:व्यापारियों का कपास खरीदने के आरोप के बाद सीसीआई ने रोकी वाहनों में आई उपज की खरीदी

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीसीआई ने कहा- किसानों की पहचान करना मंडी का काम, मंडी सचिव बोले- सीसीआई पहचान करे

कृषि उपज मंडी में कॉटन कार्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया की कपास खरीदी को लेकर किसानों ने सवाल खड़े किए हैं। इसको लेकर गुरुवार को मंडी सचिव व एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा। किसानों ने कहा- सीसीआई चार पहिया वाहनों में लाया गया कपास खरीद रही है, जबकि अधिकांश किसानों की उपज को खराब बताया जा रहा है। छोटे वाहनों में लाई उपज की खरीदी से इनकार किया जा रहा है। इसके बाद सीसीआई ने बड़े वाहनों की खरीदी रोक दी। अफसरों ने कहा- मंडी तय करें कि कौन किसान है। वहीं मंडी सचिव का कहना है यह काम सीसीआई का है। किसानों का कहना है दोनों विभागों में सामंजस्य नहीं होने का खामियाजा किसानों को उठाना पड़ रहा है। किसान राजेंद्र बांगा, मनोहर यादव, विमल पाटीदार आदि ने कहा- कपास खरीदी को लेकर कोई पहचान नहीं हो रही है। व्यापारी चार पहिया वाहनों में कपास ला रहे हैं। यह सीसीआई खरीद रही है। यह नियम विरुद्ध है। इस पर अंकुश लगाया जाना चाहिए ताकि वास्तविक किसानों की उपज ही विक्रय हो पाए। सीसीआई ने इस साल 20 अक्टूबर से खरीदी शुरू की थी। बुधवार तक 2085 क्विंटल कपास खरीदा है। शुरुआती दिनों में आवक कम रही। अब आवक बढ़ने लगी है।

एलआरए क्वालिटी की हो खरीदी
किसान प्रवीण पाटीदार व राजेंद्र पाटीदार ने कहा सीसीआई के अधिकारी केवल उच्च क्वालिटी का कपास ही खरीद रहे हैं। जबकि इस साल अत्यधिक बारिश व मौसम की मार की वजह से अच्छी गुणवत्ता का कपास का उत्पादन कम हुआ है। इसे देखते हुए मंडी में एलआरए क्वालिटी का कपास भी खरीदने के आदेश दिए जाए ताकि किसानों को राहत मिल सके।

पावती व आधार से हो पहचान
सीसीआई के बड़े वाहनों की खरीदी नहीं करने से 12 किसान परेशान हुए। इन्होंने मंडी सचिव को आवेदन देकर उपज की नीलामी की मांग की। सखाराम नत्थू मुंडिया, चंदूलाल टीकाराम बामनपुरी, मुकेश राधेश्याम मुरला, तिलोकचंद पाटीदार बंडेरा, शिवलाल रघुनाथ पिपल्याखुर्द, देवेंद्र पाटीदार भुदरी, नारायण पीड़ाय ने कहा- किसान व व्यापारी की पहचान की बात है तो पावती या आधार कार्ड बुलवाना चाहिए।

आरोप निराधार है
^शासन के निर्देशानुसार ही किसानों की उपज खरीदी का काम जारी है। किसानों की पहचान का काम मंडी के जिम्मे है। हमारा काम केवल खरीदी करना है। बड़े वाहन से व्यापारियों का कपास खरीदने के आरोप गलत है। 12 प्रतिशत नमी होने पर भी कपास खरीदी होगी। 20 प्रतिशत नमी के बाद ही कपास रिजेक्ट किया जाता है।
अजीत मिश्रा, सीसीआई खरीदी केंद्र प्रभारी
^सीसीआई किसानों की पहचान कर ही खरीदी करें। यह उनका काम है। यदि किसान व्यापारियों का कपास खरीदने का आरोप लगा रहे हैं तो इस पर संज्ञान लिया जाएगा।
श्रीराम साध, मंडी सचिव

तीन दिन बंद रहेगी मंडी
कसरावद | सरकारी अवकाश होने से 30 अक्टूबर से 1 नवंबर तक निमरानी उपमंडी में नीलामी का काम बंद रहेगा। मंडी सचिव ने इस अवधि में उपज नहीं लाने की बात कही।

हंगामे के बाद दूसरे दिन हुई सीसीआई की खरीदी
करही | बुधवार को किसानों के हंगामे के बाद गुरुवार को मंडी परिसर में सीसीआई ने अधिकारियों की उपस्थिति में कपास खरीदी की। किसानों के कपास खरीदी को लेकर सीसीआई अधिकारी पर भेदभाव कर कपास खरीदी का आरोप लगाया था। मंडी प्रशासक विजेंद्र कटारे व मंडी सचिव अनिल उजले के आश्वासन के बाद किसान शांत हुए थे। सीसीआई अधिकारी अरविंद अंगाडी ने मंडी सचिव व कर्मचारियों की उपस्थिति में कपास खरीदी शुरू की। कपास के 18 वाहन, 15 बैलगाड़ी की खरीदी की। इससे किसान संतुष्ट नजर आए। किसानों ने बताया एलआरए पर अगर जल्द खरीदी शुरू होती है तो किसानों को अाैर ज्यादा लाभ मिल सकेगा। अधिकारी अंगाड़ी ने कहा- हमें नियमों व मापदंडों के आधार पर खरीदी करना पड़ती है। सीसीआई ने अधिकतम 5650 रु. क्विंटल व न्यूनतम 5496 में कपास खरीदी की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें