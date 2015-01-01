पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण:सफाई व्यवस्था : जुड़ेगा काला डस्टबिन, निकाली जागरुकता रैली

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • चार के बजाय तीन चरण का ही होगा स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण, इसमें डायरेक्ट ऑब्जवेर्शन नहीं रहेगा

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की तैयारियां चल रही है। इस बीच दो की जगह तीन डस्टबिन रखने के लिए लोगाें में जागरुकता अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के में हरे व नीले के अलावा अब काला डस्टबिन भी रखा जाएगा। इसमें सफाई के साथ स्वास्थ्य के प्रति गंभीर खतरा उत्पन्न करने वाली सामग्री को रखा जाएगा। नए स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में चार के बजाय तीन चरण में ही सर्वे होगा। इसमें डायरेक्ट ऑब्जवेर्शन नहीं रहेगा। इसके अंक सर्टिफिकेशन वाले भाग में जोड़े जाएंगे। सर्वेक्षण 2021 के तहत नए पोर्टल पर डाटा अपलोड होगा। अभी अंतिम लीग के आकलन को लेकर नगरीय निकायों को कोई स्पष्ट दिशा निर्देश नहीं आए हैं। स्वच्छता प्रभारी प्रकाश चित्ते के मुताबिक सफाई व्यवस्था बेहतर बनाने के लिए लगातार जागरुकता कार्यक्रम चलाए जा रहे हैं। कोविड-19 के चलते प्रावधानों में बदलाव हुआ है। निर्देश आते ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उगते सूरज की आवाज अपना देश बनेगा सारी दुनिया का सरताज : गायत्री परिवार व नगर पालिका ने सुबह 6 बजे गौरीधाम, गोकुलधाम व कृष्णानगर कॉलोनी से स्वच्छता को लेकर प्रभातफेरी निकाली। फेरी में फिर अपने नगरों को हम स्वर्ग बनाएंगे अपने अंदर सोया देवत्व जगाएंगे व घर घर अलख जगाएंगे, हम बदलेंगे जमाना, उठो सुनो प्राची से उगते सूरज की आवाज अपना देश बनेगा सारी दुनिया का सरताज जैसे भाव गीतों से स्वच्छता का संदेश दिया। समापन पर परिव्राजक रमेश भाई ने स्वच्छता संकल्प दिलाया। समन्वयक योगेश पाटीदार ने बताया गुरुदेव श्रीराम शर्मा आचार्य ने स्वच्छता अभियान की शुरुआत 1980 से की गई थी, जिसे गायत्री परिजन निरंतर चला रहे हैं।

अलग-अलग डस्टबिन में ऐसे रखना है कचरा

हरा डस्टबिन : गीला कचरा, पेड़ पौधों के पत्ते, सब्जी का कचरा व बचा हुआ खाना। नीला डस्टबिन : सूखा कचरा, पॉलीथिन कागज, पैकिंग के कागज व पॉलीथिन। पीला डस्टबिन : वेपर्स, हाइजीन वेस्ट व अन्य संक्रामक कचरा। काला डस्टबिन : घरेलू हानिकारक कचरा जैसे कांच, ब्लेड, बैटरी, बचे हुए पेंट के डिब्बे आदि।

