हिंदू जागरण मंच...:देश में लव जिहाद का फैलाया जा रहा है षड्यंत्र

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ग्राम होदड़िया में हुई लव जिहाद की घटना से हिंदू संगठनों में आक्रोश है। मंगलवार को हिंदू जागरण मंच के पदाधिकारियों व कार्यकर्ताओं ने स्थानीय कृषि उपज मंडी से पुलिस थाने तक रैली निकालकर आक्रोश व्यक्त कर थाने पर धरना प्रदर्शन किया। ग्राम में 1 नवंबर को रात करीब 3 बजे शाहरुख पिता रसीद खान जाति मुसलमान गांव की ही एक नाबालिग लड़की को बहला-फुसलाकर कर भगा ले गया था। गांव की एक अन्य महिला को भी उसके दो बच्चों सहित लेकर गया है। इसके विरोध में हिंदू जागरण मंच ने लड़की के परिवार के साथ थाना प्रांगण में धरना दिया। जिलाध्यक्ष मनोज जैन व जिला महामंत्री निलेश वर्मा ने कहा स्थानीय पुलिस ने 2 दिन बाद तक प्रकरण दर्ज नहीं किया। उन्होंने लव जिहाद करने वालों का बचाव करने का आरोप लगाया। पुलिस प्रशासन उचित कार्यवाही नहीं करता है तो मंच जिले के प्रत्येक थाने पर चरणबद्ध आंदोलन करने को बाध्य होगा। इस दौरान समीर माहुले, आकाश शिंदे, विवेक परिहार, सुरेश ठाकुर, राहुल नायक, तिलोक राठौर, अपूर्व अरझरे, सोनू जाट, गोलू दांगी, दीपांशु राठोड़, हेमंत सोनी सहित ग्राम होदड़िया के ग्रामीणजन मौजूद थे।

