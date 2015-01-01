पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य:कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या में कमी, बंद किया कोविड केयर सेंटर, अस्पताल में होंगे भर्ती

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • भोपाल से जारी हुए आदेश, बीएमओ बोले - 20 से ज्यादा मरीज मिलने पर ही सुविधा होगी

नगर सहित क्षेत्र में कोरोना के मरीजों में कमी आई है। इसे देखते हुए दो माह से मंडी रोड स्थित शासकीय कन्या छात्रावास में संचालित कोविड केयर सेंटर को बंद कर दिया गया है। अब मरीज मिलने पर उन्हें जिला अस्पताल भेजा जाएगा।
मार्च से अब तक नगर में 89 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में मरीजों की संख्या 250 तक पहुंची। इस तरह ब्लॉक में कुल 339 मरीज मिल चुके हैं। हालांकि वर्तमान में भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग रोजाना 80 से 90 लोगों के सैंपल ले रहा है, लेकिन पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार कमी आ रही है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार अब तक 14 हजार लोगों के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। एबी रोड स्थित खरगोन फाटे व क्षेत्र में बुखार पीड़ितों के सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं।
डेंगू पॉजिटिव महिला के परिजनों की जांच; स्वस्थ
पिछले दिनों बालसमुद की ही एक महिला के प्लेटलेट्स गिरने पर जांच की गई थी। डेंगू पॉजिटिव आने के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने परिवार के 4 अन्य सदस्यों की भी जांच की। सभी की रिपोर्ट नार्मल आई है।

नए कोविड सेंटर भी शुरू नहीं होंगे
कोविड केयर सेंटर को लेकर हाल ही में भोपाल से आदेश जारी हुआ है। इसके बाद कन्या छात्रावास में संचालित सेंटर को बंद किया है। नए आदेश के अनुसार अब मरीजों को यहां रखने के बजाय सीधे जिला स्तर पर भेजा जाएगा। आदेश में कहा कि जिला व तहसील दोनों स्थानों पर सेंटर संचालित करने पर खर्च अधिक होता है। वहीं मरीजों की संख्या कम है। इसलिए नए कोविड केयर सेंटर भी शुरू नहीं होंगे। 20 से अधिक मरीज होने पर ही तहसील मुख्यालय पर केयर सेंटर की सुविधा होगी। इससे कम मरीज होने पर उन्हें इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल भेजा जाएगा।

रिपोर्ट आने से पहले स्वस्थ होकर घर पहुंचे
बालसमुद के एक ही परिवार के पुरुष (58) युवती (27) की रिपोर्ट 3 दिन पहले पॉजिटिव आई है। बुखार आने पर इन्होंने 10 दिन पहले महेश्वर में इलाज के दौरान सैंपल दिए थे। वहीं इलाज हुआ। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार दोनों स्वस्थ होकर घर पहुंच चुके हैं। पहले दिए सैंपल की रिपोर्ट अब पॉजिटिव आई है।
^कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या घटी है। इसके बाद भी लोगों को मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने की समझाइश दी जा रही है। आदेश के तहत नए पॉजिटिव को जिला अस्पताल भेजेंगे।
डॉ. राकेश पाटीदार, बीएमओ

इधर... मुलठान में बढ़े डेंगू के मरीज, टीम ने किया लार्वा सर्वे

खामखेड़ा | ग्राम मुलठान में डेंगू के मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। 17 वर्षीय 2 मरीजों का सनावद व 8 वर्षीय बालक का इंदौर में इलाज जारी है। वहीं करीब 10 संदिग्ध मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। डेंगू के मरीज मिलने के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग हरकत में आया। सुपरवाइजर प्रतापसिंह पटेल, एएनएम ज्योति यादव, आशा कार्यकर्ता हेमलता टेमरनिया व निशा जोशी ने दो दिन में 347 परिवारों में बुखार पीड़ितों का सर्वे किया। साथ ही घरों में रखे पानी की टंकी, कूलर आदि में लार्वा की जांच की। 5 घरों में लार्वा पाया गया। 3 बुखार पीड़ितों की मलेरिया जांच की। इलाज के लिए स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भेजा गया। रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। गांव के संग्रामसिंह पटेल, सदाशिव मालाकार, विक्रम राठौर, अजय राठौर आदि ने कहा- स्वास्थ्य विभाग को मच्छरजनित बीमारियाें को रोकने के लिए दवाई का छिड़काव करना चाहिए। बीएमओ डाॅ. राकेश पाटीदार ने कहा 2 मरीज मिले हैं। स्वास्थ्य टीम गांव में सर्वे कर लोगों को सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दे रही है।

