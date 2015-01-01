पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना वायरस वैश्विक महामारी की वजह से 2020 में हज यात्रा निरस्त कर दी गई थी। 2021 के लिए सऊदी अरब सरकार ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। कोरोना महामारी के चलते गाइडलाइन बनाई गई है। जिसके तहत हज यात्रा महंगी हो गई है। केंद्रीय हज कमेटी ने अनुमान लगाया है कि इस बार प्रत्येक हज यात्री पर अनुमानित खर्च 3.75 लाख रुपए हो सकता है।

वह भी द्वितीय श्रेणी के तहत, जबकि 2019 में यह खर्च 2.40 लाख रुपए था। यानी इस साल 1.35 लाख रुपए ज्यादा हो गया। हज वेलफेयर सोसायटी प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मुकीत खान ने बताया कि खंडवा जिले से हर साल 130-140 लोग हर साल साल हज यात्रा पर जाते हैं। कोरोना के चलते इस साल 18 से 65 साल की उम्र वाले हज पर जा सकेंगे।

65 से ज्यादा की उम्र वालों पर कोरोना महामारी के कारण रोक लगा दी है। खंडवा जिले में गत वर्ष 70 साल की उम्र के 40 हज यात्री जो कि रिजर्व कैटेगरी में थे। खरगोन के रियाज शेख ने बताया जिले से हर साल 150-200 लोग हज यात्रा पर जाते हैं। इस साल कोरोना के कारण कई पाबंदियां हैं इसलिए यात्रियों की संख्या कम रहने का अनुमान है।

इसलिए बढ़ा खर्च... बस में 45 की बजाय 15 यात्री करेंगे सफर
हज वेलफेयर सोसायटी अध्यक्ष मुकीत खान के मुताबिक इस बार सोशल डिस्टेंस के कारण हज यात्रियों को रहने के लिए ज्यादा जगह की जरूरत होगी। सऊदी सरकार ने वैट की दर पांच प्रतिशत से बढ़ाकर 15 प्रतिशत कर दी है। वीजा फीस भी इस साल से लागू कर दी गई है। दूसरी ओर सऊदी में इस बार कोराेना की वजह से बसों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना होगा। इस कारण किराया ज्यादा देना होगा। इस बार एक बस में एक जगह से दूसरी जगह 45 के बजाय 15 यात्री ही सफर करेंगे। इस वजह से किराये का खर्च तीन गुना अधिक होगा।

3 दिन पहले होगा कोराेना टेस्ट
हज यात्रा पर जाने के तीन दिन पहले हज यात्री को कोरोना टेस्ट कराना अनिवार्य होगा। अगर जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आती है तो हज यात्रा निरस्त हो जाएगी। कोरोना की वजह से हज की अवधि भी 40 दिन से घटाकर 30 से 35 दिन की कर दी गई है।
गंभीर बीमारी वाले भी नहीं जाएंगे
कोरोना महामारी की वजह से गर्भवती महिलाएं, लीवर, कीडनी, कैंसर, हृदय रोगियों को हज यात्रा पर जाने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है।

चयनित होने के बाद आवेदन निरस्त करने पर कटेगा पैसा
हज यात्रा के लिए चयनित होने के बाद अगर कोई यात्री अपना आवेदन निरस्त कराता है तो उसके लिए पैसा देना होगा। 31 मार्च तक आवेदन निरस्त करने पर 1000 रुपये, एक अप्रैल से 30 अप्रैल तक निरस्त करने पर 5000 रुपये काटे जाएंगे। फ्लाइट के दिन मौके पर न पहुुंचने या फ्लाइट मिस करने वालों को कम से कम 25 हजार रुपये या एक तरफ का हवाई जहाज के किराये के बराबर जुर्माना देना होगा।

वजन ले जाने की सीमा भी घटाई
कोविड की वजह से हज कमेटी ने यात्रियों को वजन ले जाने की सीमा भी घटा दी है। अभी तक यात्री 22-22 किलो के दो बैग के अलावा 10 किलो का एक बैग कैरी कर सकता था। इस बार की हज यात्रा में 20-20 किलो के दो बैग के अलावा सात किलो का एक केबिन बैग कैरी किया जा सकता है।

