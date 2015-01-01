पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:तीनों ग्रेड में सीसीआई किसानों से खरीदे कपास, मंडी में खोला जाए जांच केंद्र

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंडी में किसानों की समस्या को लेकर जांच के लिए पहुंचे एडीएम व तहसीलदार ने कहा-

शहर की कृषि उपज मंडी में कपास खरीदी को लेकर किसान व सीसीआई के अफसरों में रोजाना विवाद हो रहा है। इस समस्या के निराकरण को लेकर एसडीएम प्रवीण फुलपगारे व तहसीलदार सुखदेव डाबर ने किसानों व मंडी प्रबंधन की बैठक ली। इसमें एसडीएम ने किसानों की मांग पर तीनों ग्र्रेड में सीसीआई को कपास खरीदने के लिए निर्देश दिए। साथ ही मंडी सचिव को मंडी में कपास की नमी व ग्रेडिंग की जांच के लिए जांच केंद्र खोलने के निर्देश दिए ताकि किसानों का माल सीधे सीसीआई खरीद सके। दोपहर करीब 12 बजे भारतीय किसान संघ के सदस्यों, मंडी प्रबंधन की बैठक एसडीएम व तहसीलदार ने ली। किसान संघ के केवलराम चौधरी व रेवाराम भायड़िया ने बताया मंडी में सीसीआई मात्र एक ही तरह का कपास खरीद रही है। इसमें भी जिस कपास की ग्रेडिंग अच्छी है, वही लिया जा रहा है। जबकि शासन के नियम अनुसार तीन ग्रेडिंग का कपास खरीदना है। इसकी खरीदी नहीं की जा रही है। इससे किसानों का अच्छा कपास भी कम भाव में बिक रहा है। ऐसे में व्यापारी भी कम भाव में कपास की खरीदी करते हैं। जबकि अन्य मंडियों में कपास की खरीदी तीन ग्रेड में की जा रही है। इस पर एसडीएम ने सीसीआई अधिकारी सचिन मंडलोई को तीन ग्रेडिंग में कपास खरीदने के निर्देश दिए।

निराकरण से होगा विवाद खत्म
किसानों ने बताया नीलामी के दौरान सीसीआई कभी कपास में नमी बताती है तो कभी माल अच्छी क्वालिटी का नहीं बताती है। इसका निराकरण कर दिया जाए तो किसान विवाद नहीं करेंगे। इस पर एसडीएम ने मंडी सचिव बीएस परिहार को कहा- मंडी में किसानों के कपास की नीलामी के पहले ही उसकी जांच की जाने की व्यवस्था की जाए। इसमें कपास की नमी व क्वालिटी की जानकारी मिल जाए। ऐसी मशीन लगाने के लिए प्रस्ताव बनाकर शासन को भेजे ताकि किसानों का विवाद समाप्त हो सके।

देरी से शुरू होती है खरीदी, 15 दिन बाद रुपए होते हैं आरटीजीएस
किसान संघ के सदस्यों ने बताया आसपास के क्षेत्र से बड़ी संख्या में किसान सुबह करीब 6 बजे से मंडी में अनाज की बिक्री के लिए आ जाते हैं लेकिन मंडी में करीब 12 या 1 बजे व्यापारियों के आने के बाद खरीदी शुरू होती है। इसके कारण शाम तक किसान खरीदी व माल को खाली करने में लगा देता है। किसानों को घर लौटने में देरी होती है। इसके लिए खरीदी जल्द शुरू की जाए। व्यापारियों को एक या दो दिन में किसानों के खाते में रुपए डालने होते हैं लेकिन व्यापारी करीब 15 दिन में रुपए खातों में आरटीजीएस करते हैं। इससे किसान अन्य लोगों को समय पर रुपए नहीं दे पाते हैं। एसडीएम ने मंडी सचिव को इन सभी समस्याओं का निराकरण करने के निर्देश दिए।

देरी से शुरू होती है खरीदी, 15 दिन बाद रुपए होते हैं आरटीजीएस
किसान संघ के सदस्यों ने बताया आसपास के क्षेत्र से बड़ी संख्या में किसान सुबह करीब 6 बजे से मंडी में अनाज की बिक्री के लिए आ जाते हैं लेकिन मंडी में करीब 12 या 1 बजे व्यापारियों के आने के बाद खरीदी शुरू होती है। इसके कारण शाम तक किसान खरीदी व माल को खाली करने में लगा देता है। किसानों को घर लौटने में देरी होती है। इसके लिए खरीदी जल्द शुरू की जाए। व्यापारियों को एक या दो दिन में किसानों के खाते में रुपए डालने होते हैं लेकिन व्यापारी करीब 15 दिन में रुपए खातों में आरटीजीएस करते हैं। इससे किसान अन्य लोगों को समय पर रुपए नहीं दे पाते हैं। एसडीएम ने मंडी सचिव को इन सभी समस्याओं का निराकरण करने के निर्देश दिए।

मंडी का किया निरीक्षण, अफसर के लौटने के बाद नहीं मिले भाव
बैठक के बाद अफसरों ने मंडी का निरीक्षण किया। इसमें उन्होंने मंडी में किसानों को मिलने वाली सुविधाओं की जानकारी ली। साथ ही नीलामी प्रक्रिया को देखा। इसके बाद अफसर लौट गए। किसानों ने बताया अफसरों ने जब तक मंडी का निरीक्षण किया तब तक सीसीआई ने भी किसानों का कपास खरीदा। व्यापारी भी करीब 5 हजार रुपए प्रति क्विंटल का भाव दे रहे थे। अफसरों के जाने के बाद सीसीआई ने फिर कपास की क्वालिटी को खराब बताकर खरीदी नहीं की। वहीं व्यापारी भी 4500 रुपए के आसपास ही किसानों को भाव दे रहे थे। किसानों ने कहा अफसरों के सामने कुछ अलग भाव व उनके जाने के बाद कुछ अलग भाव दिए जाते हैं। इससे व्यापारियों की सांठगांठ का पता चलता है। किसानों अन्य स्थानों के व्यापारियों को मंडी में बुलाकर नीलामी में शामिल करने की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें