सड़कों पर अंधेरा पसरा:सड़कों पर छाया अंधेरा, लोगों में हादसे का डर

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गुरुवार शाम को शहर की सड़कों पर अंधेरा पसरा रहा। नगर पालिका द्वारा बकाया बिजली का बिल जमा नहीं करने पर बिजली कंपनी ने स्ट्रीट लाइट का कनेक्शन काट दिया। इससे आमलोगों को अंधेरे में से होकर गुजरना पड़ा। सड़कों पर अंधेरा होने से लोगों को दुर्घटना का अंदेशा बना रहा। साथ ही मुख्य सड़क से गुजरने पर परेशानी हुई। विविकं के एई रवि शुक्ला ने बताया नगर पालिका को पहले 7 दिन का नोटिस दिया था। इसके बाद भी बकाया बिजली बिल का भुगतान नहीं किया गया। इसके बाद तीन का अतिरिक्त समय दिया था लेकिन उन्होंने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। इस कारण गुरुवार को स्ट्रीट लाइन का कनेक्शन काट दिया गया।

