नेशनल लोक अदालत:बेटियों ने मिलाया, पुत्रों के भविष्य देख एक हुए दंपती

खरगोन26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • भरण पोषण के दो मामलों में कोर्ट पहुंचकर भावुक हुए दंपती, साथ विदा

नेशनल लोक अदालत में शनिवार को भावुक क्षण भी आया। जिला मुख्यालय स्थित प्रथम श्रेणी मजिस्ट्रेट प्रियंका चौहान की कोर्ट में दो मामलों में महिलाओं ने भरण पोषण मामलों में समझौता हुआ। महिलाओं ने हक के लिए गुहार लगाई थी।

दोनों पक्षों को कोर्ट ने आमने-सामने समझाइश दी तो दंपत्ति साथ रहने को राजी हो गए। रायबिड़पुरा की मनीषा अपनी 5 बेटियों व इंजलवाड़ा की संगीता अपने 2 पुत्रों के भविष्य को देखते हुए पति के साथ ससुराल पहुंचीं। शनिवार 2020 की आखिरी नेशनल अदालत लगी।

वर्षों से अलग रह रहे दंपत्ति साथ गए

बेटियों ने माता-पति को मिलाया 20 साल पहले डोंगरगांव की मनीषा का विवाह रायबिड़पुरा के सेवकराम से हुआ था। दोनों की 5 पुत्रियां हुई। शुरूआत में साधारण जीवन रहा। बाद में आपसी मतभेद होने से दोनों अलग-अलग रहने लगे। मनीषा सभी बेटियों को लेकर मायके चली गई।

मां की परेशानियों व भविष्य को देखते हुए दोनों को मिलाने के प्रयास किए। 2019 में भरण पोषण की गुहार लगाई। नेशनल लोक अदालत में मामला आया। पुत्रियों ने माता-पिता को एक करने के प्रयास किए। आखिरकार माता-पिता दोनों राजी हुए और एक साथ अपने घर को लौट गए।

बेटों के कारण एक हुए
इंजलवाड़ा की संगीता व कमलेश का विवाह 11 साल पहले हुआ। दोनों के 2 पुत्र हुए। शुरू में ठीक रहा। उसके बाद मतभेद से दोनों अलग हो गए। संगीता मायके में पिता के पास रहने लगी। उसने 2020 में भरण पोषण की कोर्ट में गुहार की। दोनों पक्षों को समझाइश दी। उसके बाद दोनों राजी हो गए।

निराकरण... दो करोड़ रु. से ज्यादा की हुई वसूली
खरगोन में नेशनल लोक अदालत में न्यायालय में लंबित प्रकरणों और प्रीलिटिगेशन प्रकरणों की सुनवाई हुई। न्यायालय में लंबित प्रकरण 1076 में से 136 हल हुए। इसमें 1 करोड़ 46 लाख 66 हजार 281 रुपए की वसूली हुई। इसी तरह प्रीलिटिगेशन के 6 हजार 779 प्रकरण में 1176 का निराकरण हुआ। इसमें 60 लाख 42 हजार 900 रुपए की वसूली हुई। 78 आपराधिक शमनीय मामले भी थे। जलकर के 400 व बिजली बिल के 200 में 107 मामले हल हुए।

तहसील न्यायालय के 139 मामले हल
खरगोन नगर व ग्रामीण तहसीलदार न्यायालय, नायब तहसीलदार ग्रामीण व नगर में कुल 139 विभिन्न प्रकार के प्रकरणों को निराकृत किया गया। नायब तहसीलदार मुकेश निगम ने बताया कि खरगोन तहसीलदार नगर ग्रामीण व नायब तहसीलदार कोर्ट में 162 प्रकरण रखे गए। 139 प्रकरणों का निराकरण हुआ। अतिक्रमण के प्रकरणों में 91 हजार रुपए की वसूली हुई।

