55 नए मरीज मिले:डॉक्टर की दो दिन और कॉलेज संचालक की 4 दिन बाद जारी हुई मौत की रिपोर्ट

खरगोन13 घंटे पहले
  • 21 दिन में 11 मौत, 1393 मरीज बढ़े और 1095 स्वस्थ हुए

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई। अब जिले में कुल 37 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है। सोमवार को जारी रिपोर्ट में खरगोन के गौरीधाम कॉलोनी खरगोन के गौरीधाम क्षेत्र के 62 वर्षीय डॉक्टर का इंदौर के एमआरटीबी डीसीएच में इलाज चल रहा था। इलाज के दौरान 19 सितंबर को उनकी मौत हो गई। उन्हें 11 सितंबर को इलाज के लिए भर्ती किया था। 2 दिन वेंटीलेटर पर रखा था। 12 सितंबर को कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। जबकि चुंदड़िया (महेश्वर) के 49 कॉलेज संचालक की 17 सितंबर को इंदौर के निजी अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई।

उन्हें 14 सितंबर को इलाज के लिए इंदौर में भर्ती किया था। इसी दिन रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। 1 दिन आईसीयू में रहे। सितंबर महीनेे के 21 दिनों में 11 मरीजों ने जान गंवाई। जबकि 1393 नए मरीज बढ़ गए। हालांकि मरीजों के बढ़ने के साथ कुल 1095 स्वस्थ लोक स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज भी हुए हैं। सीएमएचओ डॉ. रजनी डावर ने बताया कि 24 घंटे में कोरोना से संक्रमित 55 नए मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई है। ज्यादातर मरीज शहर के हैं। अब जिले में 2894 मरीज हो चुके हैं।

अफसर नाकाम... बाजार में खरीदी व लोगों से मिल रहे संक्रमित व संदिग्ध

खरगोन | शहर सहित जिलेभर में कोरोना संक्रमण को फैलने में अफसर नाकामी साबित हो रहे हैं। विशेष रैपिड रिस्पांस टीम कंटेनमेंट एरिया को ही संभाल नहीं पा रही है। पॉजिटिव मरीज घर के बाहर निकलकर दुकानों से सामान खरीदारी कर रहे हैं तो सैंपल देने वाले लोग भी लोगोें से मिल रहे हैं। क्वारंटाइन लोग बैंक की लाइन में लगकर राशि निकाल रहे हैं। नतीजा संक्रमण तेजी से फैल रहा है। नूतन नगर क्षेत्र के युवक ने 6 दिन पहले सेंपल दिया था। इसके बाद वह बाजार में घूमता रहा। लोगोें से मिला। शनिवार को उसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। पॉजिटिव होने के बावजूद उसने बाजार में खरीदी की। उसे सर्दी-जुकाम व खांसी के लक्षण नहीं थे। टीम के अफसरों को कहा कि घर पर ही क्वारंटाइन रहूंगा। राजस्व व नपा की संयुक्त टीम चौराहों पर बिना मास्क पहने लोगों पर जुर्माना कर रही है।

तीन मामले : इस तरह लापरवाही से बढ़ते जा रहे संक्रमित

1. सेंपल देने के बाद भी 2 दिन तक राशन बांटा
शहर के रामपेठ मोहल्ला क्षेत्र में राशन दुकान संचालित करने वाले व्यक्ति ने 4 दिन पहले सेंपल दिए थे। सेंपल के बाद उसने 2 दिन तक राशन दुकान संचालित की। इस दौरान कई लोगोें के संपर्क में रहा। रविवार को रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई।

2. सेंपल देने के बाद भी लोगों से मिला युवक
तालाब चौक के 35 साल के युवक ने 5 दिन पहले कोरोना का सेंपल दिया। वह सैंपल के बाद लोगोें से मिलता रहा। बाजार में खरीदी सहित अन्य कार्य किए। इस दौरान वह 500 से ज्यादा लोगों से मिला । सोमवार को रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इसके बाद वह क्वारंटाइन हुआ है।

3. पॉजिटिव मरीज का रिश्तेदार बैंक पहुंचा
सनावद रोड स्थित गंगा नगर कॉलोनी में पॉजिटिव मरीज का रिश्तेदार बैंक पहुंच गया। यहां बकायदा रुपए निकालने के लिए लाइन में लगा। रुपए निकाले और वापस घर आ पहुंचा। इस दौरान कई लोगों के संपर्क में रहने से संक्रमण बढ़ा है।

