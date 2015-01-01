पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंतरराष्ट्रीय विवादों में मध्यस्थता:जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट में शुरू हुआ घरेलू व अंतरराष्ट्रीय मध्यस्थता केंद्र

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट में घरेलू व अंतरराष्ट्रीय विवादों में मध्यस्थता के माध्यम से विवादों का निराकरण करने के लिए मध्यस्थता केंद्र शुरू किया गया। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव भारतसिंह रावत ने बताया मध्यस्थता केंद्र पर कोई भी पक्षकार मध्यस्थता कार्रवाई के लिए जा सकता है। इसमें 1 वर्ष में विवाद का सौहार्दपूर्ण समाधान, छह महीने की अवधि में फास्ट ट्रेक प्राेसीजर व विवाद के निराकरण के लिए सुविधाएं विशिष्ट मुद्दों पर विशेषज्ञ नियुक्त करने की सुविधा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विवादों का मध्यस्थता के माध्यम से निराकरण, कुशल न्यायिक अधिकारी व कर्मचारी सुविधाएं केंद्र पर उपलब्ध है। मप्र उच्च न्यायालय के मुख्य न्यायाधीश मध्यस्थता केंद्र के मुख्य संरक्षक होते हैं। मध्यस्थता केंद्र के लिए एक बोर्ड आफ गर्वनर कमेटी गठित होती है। जिसमें मप्र उच्च न्यायालय के पांच वरिष्ठ न्यायाधीश सदस्य सचिव के रूप में शामिल होते हैं।

