पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रबी फसल:रबी बुवाई व सिंचाई के लिए नहरों में छोड़ें नर्मदा का पानी

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधायक ने कलेक्टर व एनवीडीए को लिखा पत्र

रबी फसल की बुवाई व सिंचाई के लिए नहरों और नदियों में नर्मदा का पानी छोड़ा जाए। इसको लेकर विधायक सचिन यादव ने गुरुवार को मुख्य अभियंता इंदिरा सागर परियोजना सनावद व कलेक्टर को पत्र लिखा है।
यादव ने कहा इंदिरा सागर परियोजना, ओंकारेश्वर बांध परियोजना, खरगोन उद्वहन, कठोरा उद्वहन, अपरवेदा बांध व देजला देवाड़ा बांध से नहरों के साथ कुंदा व वेदा नदी में पानी छोड़ने की मांग किसान करने लगे हैं। पिछले दिनों किसानों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने रबी फसल की चिंता से अवगत भी कराया था। सिंचाई योजनाओं पर निर्भर रहने वाले गांव के किसानों को रबी फसल की बुवाई व कपास फसल को बचाने के लिए पानी की आवश्यकता भी है। इसलिए सिंचाई परियोजनाओं का पानी नहरों व नदियों में छोड़ा जाए। इससे ग्रामीणों को पेयजल के साथ मवेशियों को भी पीने का पानी मिल सकेगा।
फर्नीचर के लिए एक करोड़ रुपए की मांग
विधायक यादव ने कसरावद में निर्मित संयुक्त अनुविभागीय कार्यालय के लिए एक करोड़ रुपए की मांग भी रखी है। उन्होंने अधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों व लोगाें की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए फर्नीचर के लिए यह राशि उपलब्ध करवाने की मांग की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें