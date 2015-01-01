पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे पर वाहनों के पीछे उड़ती है धूल; गिट्‌टी उड़ने से लोग हो रहे चोटिल

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
सर्वाधिक व्यस्त इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे पर लोगों को धूल भरे वातावरण में सफर करने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। हाईवे पर वाहनों के पीछे उड़ते धूल के गुब्बार के कारण लोग खांसी, एलर्जी व अन्य सांस संबंधी बीमारियों से भी ग्रस्त हो रहे हैं। धूल के कारण कालापत्थर फाटा स्थित दुकानदारों को सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी हो रही है। बड़े वाहनों के गुजरने पर दुकानदारों व राहगीरों को ज्यादा समस्या आती है। वाहनों के तेज गति से गुजरने के दौरान सड़क से निकल रही गिट्‌टी से लोग चोटिल हो रहे हैं। बार-बार शिकायत के बाद भी एमपीआरडीसी के अधिकारी सड़क की मरम्मत नहीं करा रहे। इससे लोगों में आक्रोश है। सनावद से ग्राम बासवा के शासकीय हाईस्कूल व कालापत्थर के पास सड़क पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो चुकी है लेकिन ठेकेदार ने इन जगहों पर पैचवर्क करने के बजाय छोटे-छोटे गड्‌ढों को भरने में ज्यादा रुचि दिखाई। पूरे मार्ग पर बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढे हो चुके हैं। वाहन के गुजरने से गिट्‌टी उड़ रही है। जिसके कारण ज्यादा परेशानी आती है। सड़क पर धूल इतनी अधिक हो गई है। वाहनों के गुजरने पर धूल के गुब्बार उड़ने लग जाते हैं। वाहन चालकों को सामने से आ रही गाड़ियां नजर नहीं आती। सड़क किनारे स्थित दुकानदार धूल के गुब्बार से परेशान है। स्थानीय रहवासी धूल के कारण अपने घरों के दरवाजे बंद रखते हैं। कालापत्थर स्थित चौपाटी कही जाने वाली जगह पर ग्राहकों ने भी दुकानों पर जाना कम कर दिया है। दुकानदार धूल से बचाव के लिए मुंह पर गमछा लगाकर दुकानदारी कर रहे हैं। राहगीर व दोपहिया वाहन चालक भी परेशान है।

