पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शरारत:शिक्षा परिसर बन गए शराबियों के अड्‌डे, शिक्षकों को उठाना पड़ रही खाली बोतलें

खरगोन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रात होते ही परिसर में फैला रहे गंदगी, प्राचार्य बोले- बाउंड्रीवॉल के लिए पत्र लिखेंगे

पुलिस थाना व एसडीएम कार्यालय के बीच स्थित शिक्षा परिसर शराबियों का अड्‌डा बना हुआ है। रात होते ही असामाजिक तत्व यहां जमा होकर यहां शराब पीने के साथ गंदगी फैला रहे है। सुबह के समय शिक्षकों को यह कचरा उठाकर फेंकना पड़ रहा है। सरकारी कार्यालयों के नजदीक होने के बाद भी अब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होने से इन लोगों के हौंसले बुलंद है। मंगलवार को भी शिक्षकों ने शासकीय स्कूल व रसोईघर से शराब के गिलास व बोतलें उठाकर फेंकी। शासकीय स्कूल भवन में संचालित हो रहे दिव्यांग आश्रम के संचालक मनोज भास्करे ने बताया यहां बाथरूम व रसोईघर में रात 8 से 11 बजे तक शराबियों का मजमा लगा रहता है। रोज सुबह सफाई के दौरान शराब व पानी की बोतलें व पाउच उठाकर कचरा वाहन में डालते हैं।

शिकायत पर पहुंचे प्राचार्य व सीएमओ
रोज की परेशानी को देखते हुए मंगलवार दिव्यांग आश्रम संचालक ने फोन पर शासकीय उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय के प्राचार्य मनोज श्रीवास को इसकी जानकारी दी। वे तुरंत स्कूल पहुंचे। स्कूल व रसोईघर के दरवाजे पर शराब की बोतलें व नमकीन के पाऊच बिखर पड़े देखे। सीएमओ पहुंचे और सफाईकर्मी से बोतलें हटवाई।

अनुपयोगी भवनों में चल रही गतिविधियां
परिसर में 40 साल पहले 4 कमरों का स्कूल भवन बनाया गया था। पास ही रसोईघर, सुविधाघर भी बनाए गए। लेकिन इनका अब तक उपयोग नहीं हुआ है। इन अनुपयोगी भवनों में शरारती तत्व व शराबी अनैतिक गतिविधियों को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। दोनों अधिकारियों ने इन भवनों का भी निरीक्षण किया।

किराणा दुकानों पर भी बिक रही शराब
गांव व अंबेडकर नगर में किराणा दुकान पर 5 जगह शराब बिक रही है। अंग्रेजी व देशी शराब के ठेकेदार अधिक लाभ कमाने के चक्कर में गांव-गांव शराब भेज रहे हैं। शराब ठेकेदार के कर्मचारी रोजाना सुबह 9 बजे दोपहिया व चार पहिया वाहनों से शराब देने गांवों में पहुंच रहे हैं। गांव के जितेंद्र, कालू व ओमप्रकाश चौहान ने आरोप लगाया आबकारी व पुलिस विभाग कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहा है।

अफसरों को बताएंगे
^वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को अनुपयोगी भवन तोड़ने, पुराने की मरम्मत व बाउंड्रीवॉल निर्माण के लिए पत्र लिखा जाएगा। इन गतिविधियों को रोकने के लिए पुलिस को भी रात्रि गश्त के लिए आवेदन दिया जाएगा।
- मनोज श्रीवास, प्राचार्य

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser