पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एकलव्य आदर्श आवासीय विद्यालय:भगवानपुरा व सेगांव में बनेगा एकलव्य विद्यालय

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भगवानपुरा व सेगांव तहसील मुख्यालय पर एकलव्य आदर्श आवासीय विद्यालय का भवन बनेगा। गुरुवार को सहायक आयुक्त आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग ने तहसीलदार को पत्र लिखकर विद्यालय के लिए आवंटित भूमि के सीमांकन के लिए कहा है। पत्र के अनुसार भारत सरकार ने वर्ष 20-21 व 21-22 के लिए भगवानपुरा के साथ सेगांव में एकलव्य आदर्श आवासीय विद्यालय स्वीकृत कर भवन निर्माण किया जाना प्रस्तावित किया है। नेशनल प्रोजेक्ट कंस्ट्रक्शन कार्पोरेशन लिमिटेड को निर्माण एजेंसी नियुक्त किया गया है। भवनों के लिए भूमि भी आवंटित की गई है। लेकिन सीमांकन नहीं होने, स्थलवार प्राक्कलन व प्लान प्रस्तुत नहीं करने से स्वीकृति जारी नहीं हो पा रही है। सहायक आयुक्त ने कहा स्वीकृत विद्यालय के भवन निर्माण के लिए आवंटित भूमि का सीमांकन जल्द किया जाए।
युवाओं व अभाविप ने रखी थी मांग : भगवानपुरा में एकलव्य विद्यालय बनाने की मांग को लेकर पिछले दिनों युवाओं व अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के कार्यकर्ताओं ने तहसीलदार व कलेक्टर के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपे थे। भवन निर्माण की उम्मीद बंधने से युवाओं व अभाविप कार्यकर्ताओं में हर्ष है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें