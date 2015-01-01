पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईटेंशन विद्युत:जैन कॉलोनी में लटक रहे बिजली के तार

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
नगर की जैन कॉलोनी की व्यस्ततम सड़क पर झूल रहे हाईटेंशन विद्युत तारों को व्यवस्थित करने की मांग को लेकर कॉलोनी की महिलाओं ने विद्युत कंपनी एई रवि शुक्ला को ज्ञापन सौंपा। अनिता भागचंद जैन के नेतृत्व में महिलाओं ने ज्ञापन के माध्यम से कहा जैन कॉलोनी के विद्युत पोल के बीच हाईटेंशन तार नीचे की ओर लटक रहे हैं। जिसके कारण दुर्घटना की आशंका बनी रहती है। जैन कॉलोनी नगर का सर्वाधिक व्यस्ततम क्षेत्र है। यहां से ट्रकों, ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों व लोडिंग वाहनों का आवागमन 24 घंटे लगा रहता है। इन लोडिंग वाहनों में उपर तक लोहे के सरिए व एंगल भरे रहते हैं। जो कभी भी विद्युत तारों से टकरा सकते हैं। जिसके कारण दुर्घटना हो सकती है। वाहनों में भरे लोहे के एंगल व सरिए नीचे की ओर लटक रहे विद्युत तारों से टूट कर नीचे सड़क पर भी गिर सकते हैं। जो मार्ग से गुजर रहे लोगों को अपनी चपेट में ले सकते हैं। तारों का करंट ट्रकों, ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों व लोडिंग वाहनों में फैल सकता है। चार दिन पूर्व भी ऐसा हादसा हो चुका है। पूरी रात विद्युत आपूर्ति बाधित रही। मकानों के महंगे टीवी, एसी व रेफ्रिजरेटर उपकरण खराब हो गए है।

