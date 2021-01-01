पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अतिक्रमण:सहकारनगर में सरकारी नाले का बहाव बदलकर किया अतिक्रमण, 35 लाख की जमीन मुक्त कराई

खरगोन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के सहकारनगर के सरकारी नाले का बहाव बदलकर उसपर अतिक्रमण मिला है। मंगलवार को सरकारी नाले की जमीन से अतिक्रमण हटाया। यहां 5 लोगों ने नाले का स्वरूप बदलकर टीनशेड खड़े कर रखे थे। इसके अलावा दो कॉलोनियों में 7 व्यवसायिक भवन मालिकों को भी नोटिस दिए हैं। यहां नजूल की जमीन पर अतिक्रमण है। प्रशासन की टीम दोपहर 2.30 बजे सहकार नगर व काजीपुरा क्षेत्र में पहुंची। नपा की जमीन पर खड़े टीनशेड उखाड़े। एसडीएम सत्येंद्रिसिंह ने उनके कागज देखे। संतुष्ट नहीं होने पर कार्रवाई की। नपा की सर्वे क्रमांक 776 से 1355 वर्गमीटर क्षेत्र में अतिक्रमण हटाया। यहां जगह खाली करने 7 लोगों को नोटिस दिए।
छोटी मोहन टॉकीज क्षेत्र में सरकारी जमीन के उपयोग पर और चावला बिल्डिंग से लेकर तालाब चौक तक के मार्ग की नपती कर नोटिस दिए। तहसीलदार ने बताया कअतिक्रमण मुक्त जमीन 35 लाख की है। कार्रवाई में एएसपी डॉ. नीरज चौरसिया, एसडीओपी रोहितसिंह अलावा, टीआई प्रकाश वास्कले, नपा सीएमओ प्रियंका पटेल, रघुनाथ वर्मा, कमल पटेल, सरजू सांगले, केके जोशी, प्रकाश चित्ते मौजूद थे।
नाले की जमीन पर कुछ लोगों ने रजिस्ट्री होने का दावा किया है। जबकि अफसरों का कहना है कि किसी के पास रजिस्ट्री नहीं है। यदि किसी ने रजिस्ट्री कराई है तो उसकी भी जांच करेंगे। दोषी अफसरों पर भी कार्रवाई होगी। सरकारी जमीन की रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो सकती है। जमीन को दो से तीन बार बेचा है। यहां पहले भी दो बार अतिक्रमण हटा चुके हैं। बाउंड्रीवाल न बनने से तीसरी बार कार्रवाई हुई।
इधर... धर्मशाला के सामने की जमीन की लीज निरस्त
खरगोन | नपा की लीज के नियम व शर्तों के उल्लंघन करने के बाद अतिक्रमण मुक्त जमीन को अब कब्जे में लिया है। मंगलवार नपा ने सार्वजनिक सूचना जारी कर दी है। धर्मशाला के सामने बनी ग्रुप 2 ब्लाक 14 व 15 की जमीन पर बनी 12 दुकानों को सोमवार को तोड़ने के बाद नपा ने लीज निरस्त कर दी है। टैगोर पार्क के सामने व धर्मशाला के पिछले हिस्से में बुधवार को अतिक्रमण हटाया जाएगा। वहीं बस स्टैंड में सामने 12 व पिछले हिस्से में 8 दुकानें हैं। यहां धर्मशाला ट्रस्ट कुल 20 दुकानों से किराया वसूलाता था। ट्रस्ट ने पगड़ी के नाम पर किसी से 27 तो किसी से 40 लाख रु. लिए हैं। इस तरह कुल 2 करोड़ से ज्यादा की राशि ली गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser