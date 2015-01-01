पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंदोलन:हाईवे जाम कर किसान बोले-समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी की गारंटी दे सरकार

खरगोन/कसरावद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे पर छैगांव माखन व आगरा-मुंबई राजमार्ग पर खलघाट टोल नाके के पास बुधवार को भारतीय किसान संघ मालवा प्रांत के नेतृत्व में खरगोन, धार, खंडवा, बुरहानपुर व बड़वानी क्षेत्र के किसानों का दोपहर 12 बजे से 3 घंटे आंदोलन चला। इसमें जिले के किसान भी बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे। खलघाट में किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को मंच बनाकर धरना सभा में किसान मुद्दों को लेकर सरकार की खिंचाई की। 10 मिनट हाईवे जाम रहा।

प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष कमल आंजना, उपाध्यक्ष दयाराम पाटीदार, सदस्य मोहन पाटीदार, वरिष्ठ हिम्मतसिंह सिसोदिया, जिला मंत्री सदाशिव पाटीदार खरगोन, जिलाध्यक्ष मनावर गोपाल बर्फा, बड़वानी जिलाध्यक्ष मंशाराम पंचालेने संबोधित किया। उन्होंने मांग रखी की खरीफ व रबी की फसलों की समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी हो और इसकी गारंटी सरकार दे। इस दौरान एसपी आदित्य प्रतापसिंह, एडिशनल एसपी देवेंद्र पाटीदार, एसडीओपी एनके कंसोटिया आदि थे।

कलेक्टर के आश्वासन पर माने किसान

समस्या : किसान बैलगाड़ी पर कपास लाए थे। सीसीआई की खरीदी से असंतुष्ट थे। उन्होंने धार कलेक्टर को कपास दिखाते कहा इस तरह के कपास की भी सीसीआई अफसर खरीदी नहीं कर रहे हैं। कलेक्टर ने कपास देखा।

गुस्सा : दोपहर 2 बजे कुछ किसान नारेबाजी करते हुए हाईवे पर बैठ गए। यातायात ठप होने लगा। पुलिस बल व अफसर उनकी तरफ दौड़े। पदाधिकारियों ने मंच से आव्हान किया आप रास्ते ना रोकें। कुछ किसान नहीं माने।

तालियां : कलेक्टर ने मांगों के संबंध में मंच से कहा- सभी बातों को कमिश्नर से लेकर मुख्य सचिव तक संज्ञान में भेज रहे हैं। जल्द निराकरण निकाला जाएगा। किसानों ने ताली बजाकर स्वागत किया। भीड़ में से कुछ किसानों ने अपनी बातें रखी।

चेतावनी: घेरा डालकर करेंगे आंदोलन

भाकिसं जिलाध्यक्ष श्यामसिंह पंवार ने बताया छैगांवमाखन में भीकनगांव व बड़वाह क्षेत्र के किसान आंदोलन में शामिल हुए। यहां प्रांत अध्यक्ष कमल आंजना, उपाध्यक्ष रेवाराम भायड़िया, संगठन मंत्री अतुल माहेश्वरी सहित खंडवा व बुरहानपुर जिलों के पदाधिकारियों ने मांग पत्र के माध्यम से चेतावनी दी समस्याओं का निराकरण करें नहीं तो घेरा डाल-डेरा डाल आंदोलन करेंगे।

ये रखीं मुख्य मांगें

  • मक्का, तुवर, गेहूं, चना आदि का न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी की गारंटी।
  • बेमौसम बारिश होने से यूरिया की उपलब्धता हो।
  • सीसीआई एबीसी तीनों ग्रेड में कपास की संपूर्ण खरीदी करे।
  • 2019 में खराब मिर्च का 500 करोड़ मुआवजा किसानों के खाते में डाले।
  • किसान ऋण माफी में छूटे किसानों का 2 लाख ऋण माफी हो।
  • गन्ने का समर्थन मूल्य ₹400 प्रति क्विं. घोषित हो।
  • गेहूं व मक्का का बकाया बोनस तत्काल दे।
  • सिंचाई के लिए दिन में 12 घंटे लगातार बिजली।
  • ओंकारेश्वर नहर परियोजना के स्थायी विद्युत कनेक्शन हो।
  • फसलों की उत्पादन लागत का आकलन कर मूल्य तय हो।
  • जंगली सुअर व नीलगाय से फसल नुकसान से सुरक्षा हो।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें