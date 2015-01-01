पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टर ने निर्देश दिए:जेएमसी पर दर्ज कराएंगे एफआईआर, जल आवर्धन व सीवरेज की खुदाई के बाद निर्माण नहीं किया

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गायत्री मंदिर तिराहा पर नहीं की है दबाई।
  • नपा सीएमओ ने कहा- खुदाई बाद बार-बार कहने पर भी रेस्टोरेशन नहीं किया

शहरी क्षेत्र में चल रहे जल आवर्धन व सीवरेज के कामों में चल रही धांधली के खिलाफ नगरपालिका प्रशासन तंग है। लोगों की समस्या दूर नहीं हो पा रही है। सोमवार को समय सीमा की बैठक में कलेक्टर अनुग्रहा पी ने कंपनी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। सीएमओ प्रियंका पटेल ने कलेक्टर को बताया कि एमपीयूडीआई के नेतृत्व में जेएमसी शहर में जल आवर्धन व सीवरेज के काम कर रही है। रोड खुदाई के बाद रेस्टोरेशन नहीं किया जा रहा है। बार-बार बताने के बावजूद काम में लापरवाही बरती जा रही है।

कंपनी ने निर्माण के दौरान रोड के दोनों तरफ खुदाई होने के बाद बिना मिट्टी दबाए डाल दी। बारिश में पानी जमा होने के कारण डामर वाली सड़क पूरी तरह खराब हो चुकी है। खुदाई से पूर्व ही नगर पालिका ने शहरी क्षेत्र में सड़कों का निर्माण कराया था। जेएमसी कंपनी के ठेकेदार रोड बनाने के लिए तैयार हैं लेकिन एमपीयूडीआई इस काम में लापरवाही कर रहा है। कलेक्टर ने सभी एसडीएम को कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने से पहले पहले तैयार किए गए कोविड केयर सेंटर फिर से तैयार करने को कहा है। केंद्रों की साफ, सफाई कर उन्हें मरीजों के भर्ती लायक स्थिति में बनाया जाएगा। औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों में अतिक्रमण हटाने, खाद्य वितरण प्रणाली स्टॉक वेरीफिकेशन, पीएम किसान, स्ट्रीट वेंडर व मिलावट मामलों की समीक्षा की गई। इस दौरान अपर कलेक्टर एमएल कनेल, बीएस सोलंकी सहित सभी एसडीएम मौजूद थे।

चीट फंड कंपनियों का तैयार होगा लेखा जोखा
चीट फंड कंपनियों की आमजन के साथ की गई धोखाधड़ी के आवेदनों की समीक्षा कर जिन मामलों में एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं हुई है उन पर एफआईआर दर्ज कराई जाएगी। कलेक्टर ने कंपनियों की कार्रवाई का लेखा-जोखा तैयार करने को कहा है। साथ ही जिन मामलों में पहले से एफआईआर दर्ज हो चुकी है, ऐसे मामलों के लिए अलग से एसडीओपी व थाना प्रभारियों के साथ बैठक कर कार्रवाई की तैयारी करो।

