पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दीपावली को लेकर आदेश:दो घंटे ही जला सकेंगे पटाखे, प्रतिबंधित पटाखों का बिक्री पर रोक

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के सदस्य सचिव एए मिश्रा ने जारी किया पत्र, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णय का दिया हवाला

दीपावली पर्व को लेकर पटाखा की बिक्री शुरू होना है। वहीं प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड भोपाल के सदस्य सचिव एए मिश्रा पत्र जारी किया है। इसमें उन्होंने लोगों से अनुरोध किया है कि दीपावली पर पर्यावरण का ध्यान रखे। पत्र के अनुसार लड़ी (जुड़े हुए पटाखों) से अलग-अलग पटाखों के निर्माण, बिक्री व उपयोग पर पूरी तरह प्रतिबंधित है। दीपावली पर्व सहित अन्य पर्वों और अवसरों पर उन्नत पटाखे एवं ग्रीन पटाखे ही बेचे जा सकेंगे। पटाखों का उपयोग रात 8 से 10 बजे तक निर्धारित स्थान पर ही किया जाएगा। सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा एक मामले में 23 अक्टूबर 2018 को दिए निर्णय अनुसार रात 8 से 10 बजे तक (2 घंटे) के बाद दीपावली पर्व पर पटाखों का उपयोग प्रतिबंधित है। प्रतिबंधित पटाखों का बिक्री नहीं होगी। नियम व निर्देशों के पालन की जिम्मेदारी संबंधित क्षेत्र के पुलिस अधिकारी, स्टेशन हाउस अधिकारी को दी गई है। पटाखों के जलने से कागज के टुकड़े व अधजली बारूद बच जाती है, जो कचरे के संपर्क में आने वाले पशुओं व बच्चों के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने की आशंका रहती है। पटाखों के जलाने के बाद उनसे निकलने वाले कचरे को ऐसे स्थान पर न फेंके, जहां प्राकृतिक जल स्त्रोत या पेयजल स्त्रोत प्रदूषित होने की संभावना है। विस्फोटक सामग्री खतरनाक रसायनों से बनती है।

100 डेसीबल से ज्यादा आवाज के पटाखों पर रोक
प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड भोपाल के सदस्य सचिव मिश्रा ने पत्र के माध्यम से आमजन से अनुरोध किया है कि दीपावली प्रकाश का पर्व है। इसलिए रोशनी कर त्योहार मनाए। दीपावली पर विभिन्न प्रकार के पटाखों का उपयोग बड़ी मात्रा में किया जाता है। इससे पर्यावरण प्रभावित होता है। कुछ पटाखों से निकलने वाली आवाज की तीव्रता 100 डेसीबल से भी अधिक होती है। इस तरह के प्रदूषण पर नियंत्रण किया जाना जरूरी है। इससे मानव अंगों पर भी दुष्प्रभाव पड़ता है। इसके चलते आमजन पटाखों का उपयोग सीमित मात्रा में करें।

और इधर... 9 किलो बारूद व हिंगोट बनाने की सामग्री जब्त, एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार

बड़वानी | दीपावली पर्व व पड़वा पर शहर और गांवों में पटाखे के रूप में हिंगोट चलाई जाती है। इसके तहत लोग हिंगोट बनाने में लगे हैं। सोमवार रात को शहर कोतवाली पुलिस की टीम ने ग्राम लोनसरा में दबिश देकर बारूद व हिंगोट बनाने की सामग्री जब्त की है। टीआई राजेश यादव ने बताया मुखबिर की सूचना पर एएसआई आरके लववंशी, प्रधान आरक्षक केशव यादव, आरक्षक शैलेंद्र ने ग्राम लोनसरा में एक कमरे में दबिश दी। यहां से टीम को 9 किग्रा बारूद, 3 किग्रा गंधक, 1322 खाली तैयार हिंगोट, 2380 कच्चे हिंगोट, एक ड्रिल मशीन, दो प्लास्टिक की तगारी, हिंगोट में बारूद भरने का सुम्बा, हथौड़ी जब्त की है। साथ ही आरोपी कुंदन यादव निवासी राजपुर को गिरफ्तार किया है। उसका एक साथी फरार है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें