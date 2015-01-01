पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंदिरा सागर परियोजना:नहर में रिसाव से खेत बने तालाब, अंकुरित गेहूं हो रहा पीला, सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर शिकायत

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खड़कवानी-बिलखेड़ माइनर नहर का मामला, एसडीओ बोले- पाल बनाने से भरा पानी

इंदिरा सागर परियोजना की माइनर नहर में रिसाव से खेतों में पानी भर गया है। इससे कई खेतों में गेहूं का अंकुरण नहीं हो रहा है। जहां फसल अंकुरित हुई है वह जलभराव से पीली हो रही है। किसानों का कहना है नहर निर्माण में तकनीकी खराबी के कारण हर साल परेशानी भोगना पड़ती है। विभाग मरम्मत के लिए मद नहीं होने की बात कहकर टाल देता है। अब किसानों ने सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर शिकायत की है। एसडीओ का कहना है किसान पाल बनाकर पानी ले रहे हैं। इससे पानी भरा है। इंदिरा सागर परियोजना की खड़कवानी-बिलखेड़ माइनर नहर से जुड़े महाराजखेड़ी के किसान नहर में पानी आने के बाद परेशान है। किसान सुनील पटेल, जगदीश पटेल, जितेंद्र पटेल व घनश्याम पटेल ने बताया महाराजखेड़ी के किसान लंबे समय से सूखे की मार झेल रहे थे। इंदिरा सागर परियोजना आई तो लगा अब क्षेत्र में खुशहाली आएगी लेकिन नहरों के निर्माण में तकनीकी खराबी के चलते किसानों को परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। इसकी कोई सुनवाई भी नहीं हो रही है।
मरम्मत के बजाय नहर बंद करने की बात - किसानों ने बताया महाराजखेड़ी क्षेत्र में 500 मीटर दायरे में नहर में पानी का अत्यधिक रिसाव हो रहा है। खंती से ओवरफ्लो होकर पानी खेतों में पहुंच रहा है। इसकी उचित निकासी की व्यवस्था भी नहीं है। 5 किसानों के खेत लबालब हो गए है। गेहूं फसल का अंकुरण भी नहीं हो रहा है। अंकुरित फसल भी पीली होकर सूख रही है। जवाबदार अधिकारी को शिकायत करने पर मरम्मत के लिए किसी प्रकार का मद नहीं होने की बात कही जा रही है। वे नहर को बंद करने की बात करते हैं। किसानों का कहना है नहरों को बंद करना समस्या का हल नहीं है। विभाग को 500 मीटर के दायरे में नहर की मरम्मत करना चाहिए।
जेसीबी से सफाई से बढ़ी समस्या
किसानों ने बताया पिछले साल भी इसी तरह की समस्या का सामना करना पड़ा था। विभाग मजदूरों से नहर की सफाई करवाए तो भी समस्या का हल हो सकता है। इसके बावजूद भी नहर से जुड़े अफसरों ने नहर की सफाई जेसीबी से करवाई। इससे यह समस्या और बढ़ गई है। अब समस्या को लेकर किसानों ने सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर शिकायत की है।
किसान सही उपयोग करें
^नहर की सफाई करवा दी है। पानी भी लेवल से ही छोड़ा जा रहा है। किसान पाला बना रहे हैं। इससे अधिक मात्रा में पानी खेतों में पहुंच रहा है। किसान सही मात्रा में पानी का उपयोग करें ताे समस्या नहीं आएगी।
- हरीश कुमार कानपुरी, एसडीओ इंदिरा सागर परियोजना

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें