किचन गॉर्डन तैयार:कुपोषित बच्चों तक पहुंचेंगे फल-सब्जी

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • आंगनवाड़ी केंद्रों में किचन गॉर्डन तैयार

जिले की आंगनवाड़ियों की खाली जगह में किचन गॉर्डन तैयार कराए गए हैं। अगस्त में फल व सब्जियां लगाने से शुरुआत हुई थी। अब यह गॉर्डन में मिलने लगे हैं। खासकर भीकनगांव तहसील में डेरी, भातलपुरा व चिरागपुरा, महेश्वर के आशापुर, सोनीपुरा में फल व सब्जी कुपोषित बच्चों के आहार में शामिल हो रहा है। इसका उद्देश्य कुपोषित बच्चों को फल, सब्जी व ताजा सलाद उपलब्ध करना है। किचन गार्डन में पालक, मैथी, धनियां, हरी प्याज, पुदीना, मूली, गिलकी, लौकी, बेंगन, टमाटर, खीरा, नींबू, भिंडी, मूंगफली, चुकंदर, सहजना और फलों में पपीता, अमरूद, संतरा, चीकू, अनार व केला लगाने के प्रयास किए जाएंगे।
इस साल 253 नए किचन गार्डन बनाएंगे
महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी रत्ना शर्मा ने बताया पिछले साल की आंगनवाड़ी में लगाए किचन गार्डन से सब्जी मिलने लगी है। इससाल 253 आंगनवाड़ी केंद्रों को किचन गार्डन के लिए चुना गया है। जिले में कुल 2294 आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र है, लेकिन शुरूआती दौर में उन आंगनवाड़ी केंद्रों का ही चयन किया गया है, जहां विभाग की अपनी जमीन उपलब्ध है।
उद्यानिकी विभाग से समन्वय कर फल व सब्जियों के पौधे तैयार किए गए। उनकी सुरक्षा भी तय की जा रही है।

