पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कपास मंडी में हंगामा:कम दाम पर कपास खरीदी पर किसानों का हंगामा, डेढ़ घंटे बाद दोबारा नीलामी

खरगोन16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसानों ने सीसीआई पर खराब क्वालिटी और व्यापारियों पर कम दाम पर खरीदने का लगाया आरोप

आनंद नगर स्थित कपास मंडी में लगातार दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को किसानों ने हंगामा कर दिया। सीसीआई द्वारा ज्यादा नमी बताने व व्यापारियों द्वारा कम बोली लगाने के चलते किसान भड़क गए। उन्होंने हंगामा करते हुए मंडी गेट बंद कर दिया। पुलिस व नायब तहसीलदार की समझाइश के बाद खरीदी शुरू हुई। किसानों के वाहनों के दोबारा खरीदी की गई। मंगलवार को दोपहर 2.30 बजे खरीदी के दौरान किसान अचानक भड़क गए।

किसानों ने कहा कि कपास अच्छी क्वालिटी का होने के बावजूद सीसीआई नमी बता रही है। मशीन की अनुमानित नमी 8 से 12 प्रतिशत से थोड़ी ज्यादा होने पर भी नहीं खरीदी की जा रही है। इसके अलावा कुछ ही व्यापारी बोली लगा रहे हैं। वह भी सभी मिलीभगत कर अच्छे कपास का कम दाम लगा रहे हैं। इससे किसानों को नुकसान है। इसके बाद नायब तहसीलदार मुकेश निगम व पुलिसकर्मी पहुंचे। करीब डेढ़ घंटे तक हंगामा चला। नायब तहसीलदार ने समझाइश दी कि किसान दोबारा वाहन लगाए। उनके वाहनों की बोली लगाई जाएगी। इसके बाद 4 बजे खरीदी हुई।

इधर... सीसीआई ने 4 मंडियों ने खरीदा 8645 क्विं. कपास, खरगोन में ही 6 हजार की खरीदी

खरगोन | भारतीय कपास निगम की खरीदी में तेजी आई है। मंगलवार को जिले की चार मंडियों ने सीसीआई ने 8645 क्विंटल कपास की खरीदी की। सबसे ज्यादा 6 हजार क्विंटल की खरीदी खरगोन मंडी में हुई है। मंडी सचिव रामवीर किरार ने बताया कि खरगोन मंडी में मंगलवार 8 हजार क्विंटल कपास की आवक हुई। 425 वाहन व 185 बैलगाड़ी कपास की नीलामी की गई। सीसीआई ने खरगोन कपास मंडी से 6 हजार क्विंटल कपास खरीदा। भाव 3500-5725 रुपए क्विंटल भाव रहे। अनाज मंडी में गेहूं 1582-1875 रुपए, ज्वार 1164, मक्का 1230-1422 रुपए व सोयाबीन 3650-4400 रुपए क्विंटल बिकी।

कहां-कितनी खरीदी

  • खरगोन 6000 क्विंटल
  • कसरावद 1220 क्विंटल
  • सनावद 925 क्विंटल
  • करही 500 क्विंटल
  • नोट- (आंकड़े मंडी कार्यालय खरगोन के मुताबिक)

85% है नगर पालिका की जलकर वसूली, जल संसाधन विभाग ने मांगे 8.68 करोड़ बकाया

जल उपयोगिता समिति की बैठक में कलेक्टर के सामने जल संसाधन व एनवीडीए विभाग ने परेशानी रखी
नगरपालिका की शहर में जलकर की औसत 85% वसूली है। लेकिन निकाय पर जल संसाधन विभाग 8 करोड़ 68 लाख रु. बकाया मांग कर रहा है। मंगलवार को कलेक्टर अनुग्रहा पी की अध्यक्षता में हुई जल उपयोगिता समिति की बैठक में जल संसाधन विभाग के कार्यपालन यंत्री पीके ब्राम्हणे ने खरगोन नगरपालिका पर बकाया 8.68 करोड़ रु. की राशि की मांग रख दी।

उन्होंने कहा खरगोन शहर के लिए देजला देवाड़ा तालाब से 8 एमसीएम पेयजल रिजर्व होता है। पिछला बकाया भुगतान नहीं किया जा रहा है। यह राशि पिछले 8 साल से ज्यादा पुरानी बताई जा रही है। चालू साल का बकाया अलग है। कलेक्टर ने उपयंत्री स्तर पर जल उपभोक्ता संस्था के माध्यम से वसूली करने व मॉनीटरिंग को कहा है।

इस दौरान जिपं सीईओ गौरव बेनल, नपा सीएमओ प्रियंका पटेल, कृषि उप संचालक एमएल चौहान, उद्यानिकी उप संचालक केके गिरवाल, बिजली कंपनी कार्यपालन यंत्री व विभागीय अफसर थे। इस संबंध में नपा के जल कार्य प्रभारी सरजू सांगले का कहना है पेयजल में 100 प्रतिशत पानी का उपयोग नहीं होता है। वहीं सनावद रोड की नहर में विनायक कॉलोनी व आबादी क्षेत्र के लोग कचरा डाल रहे हैं। कलेक्टर ने सीएमओ को सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाकर संबंधित व्यक्तियों पर जुर्माने की कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए।

रबी सीजन में सिंचाई का रकबा कम नहीं होगा। जल संसाधन विभाग व एनवीडीए ने कुल 163278 हेक्टेयर में सिंचाई का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया है। 154 तालाबों से सिंचाई होगी। शासन स्तर पर रबी का रकबा कम नहीं करने को कहा गया है। विभागीय अफसर पलेवा के बाद सिंचाई के लिए कम पानी मिलने की बात कह रहे हैं। पानी की उपलब्धता के आधार पर पलेवा के बाद कमी की जा सकती है।

एनवीडीए : किसानों पर बकाया, मेंटेनेंस में समस्या
एनवीडीए कार्यपालन यंत्री एमएस परस्ते ने बताया खरगोन उद्वहन सिंचाई योजना में किसानों से जलकर बकाया है। इससे नहर मेंटेनेंस व बिल भुगतान में समस्या आ रही है। किसानों का कहना है कि टेस्टिंग में फालतू बह रहे पानी से सिंचाई की है। किसानों के अनुबंध नहीं हुए हैं।

जानिए... सिंचाई पर 10 गुना ज्यादा एनवीडीए का चार्ज
जल संसाधन विभाग नहरों में पानी ग्रेविटी से खेतों तक सिंचाई के लिए उपलब्ध कराता है। जबकि एनवीडीए पाइप लाईन व बिजली पंपों से खेतों तक पानी सप्लाय करता है। इस कारण जल संसाधन विभाग की तुलना में एनवीडीए का जलकर ज्यादा है। जल संसाधन 500 रु. प्रति हेक्टेयर व एनवीडीए 5 हजार रुपए हेक्टेयर सिंचाई में जलकर की वसूल करता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें