श्रीमद भागवत कथा:भगवान ने पृथ्वी पर अवतार लेकर पापियों का किया संहार

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • सिंचाई विभाग कॉलोनी में कथा वाचक पंडित पंकज शर्मा ने कहा-

जब-जब भी पृथ्वी पर पापों की वृद्धि होगी तब-तब पाप व पापियों का संहार करने के लिए ईश्वर को भिन्न-भिन्न रूपों में अवतार लेने पड़े। भगवान श्रीराम हो या कृष्ण उनके अवतार जनकल्याण व विश्वशांति के लिए उपयुक्त समय पर हुए। हिरण्यकश्यप के अत्याचार का दमन करने के लिए स्वयं नारायण को नरसिंह का अवतार धारण करना पड़ा।

सिंचाई विभाग कॉलोनी में चल रही 7 दिनी श्रीमद भागवत कथा के चौथे दिन व्यासपीठ पर विराजित कथा वाचक पंडित पंकज शर्मा ने गजेंद्र मोक्ष, समुद्र मंथन, वामन अवतार, श्रीराम व श्रीकृष्ण जन्म का प्रसंग सुनाते हुए यह बात कही। उन्होंने कहा- ईश्वर में आसक्ति व्यर्थ नहीं जाती। वह उसका फल अपने भक्तों का अवश्य प्रदान करते हैं।

अपने दु:ख व विपत्तियों को भगवान अपने ऊपर धारण कर लेते हैं। समुद्र मंथन में देव व दानव सभी अमृत लेने को आतुर थे लेकिन विष को धारण करते समय सभी दूर हो गए। विष को गरल करने भोलेनाथ आगे आए। कथा में श्रीकृष्ण जन्मोत्सव मनाया। पंडाल को फूलों व गुब्बारों से सजाया गया।

मटकी में माखन मिश्री का नैवैद्य लगाया। श्रीकृष्ण जन्म प्रसंग के दौरान हाथी घोड़ा पालकी जय कन्हैया लाल की, नंद घर आनंद भयो जय कन्हैया लाल की जय घोष से पांडाल गूंज उठा। विधायक सचिन बिरला, डोंगर सिंह खंडाला, आशाराम ठाकुर व अन्य श्रद्धालु मौजूद थे।

