पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ए सूटेबल बाॅय कंट्रोवर्सी:किसी भी शूटिंग में फिल्म के कैमरे के साथ चलेगा सरकारी कैमरा

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खरगोन जिला प्रशासन ने फिल्म शूटिंग के दौरान एक निगरानी समिति बनाने का निर्णय लिया

फिल्म मेकर मीरा नायर की वेब सीरिज ए सूटेबल बॉय की शूटिंग में महेश्वर में अहिल्या देवी होलकर के किला क्षेत्र स्थित विठोबा की छतरी व मंदिर के आसपास के दृश्यों को लेकर उठे विवाद के बाद खरगोन जिला प्रशासन ने फिल्म शूटिंग के लिए निगरानी समिति बनाने का निर्णय लिया है।

अब किसी भी फिल्म, सीरियल, शॉर्ट फिल्म या वेब सीरिज की शूटिंग के कैमरे के साथ सरकारी कैमरा भी चलेगा। अनुमति व फिल्मांकन से जुड़े सारे मामले समिति देखेगी। इसमें अनुविभाग स्तर के अफसर-कर्मचारी शामिल होंगे। यदि कोई संवाद या फिल्मांकन आपत्तिजनक व स्थानीय धार्मिक व ऐतिहासिकता को ठेस पहुंचाने वाला होता है तो तत्काल फिल्म की शूटिंग भी निरस्त करने का निर्णय भी लिया जा सकता है। रविवार को ए सुटेबल बॉल वेब सीरिज के ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर प्रदर्शन हुआ। महेश्वर के धार्मिक व ऐतितासिक महत्व के अहिल्यादेवी होलकर के किला परिसर व विठोबा मंदिर परिसर में आपत्तिजनक दृश्यों को लेकर रीवा के भाजपा राष्ट्रीय मंत्री गौरव तिवारी ने पुलिस में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने एसपी को जांचकर कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। सोमवार को कलेक्टर अनुग्रहा पी ने भी मामले में अपर कलेक्टर बीएस सोलंकी से जानकारी बुलवाई है।

महेश्वर के धार्मिक व ऐतिहासिक महत्व को देखते हुए किस भी फिल्म, सीरियल या वेब सीरिज के कंटेट जानने के बाद ही शूटिंग की अनुमति दी जाएगी। कमेटी देखेंगे। शूटिंग के दौरान प्रशासन का कैमरामैन भी नजर रखेगा।
- मिलिंद ढोके, एसडीएम मंडलेश्वर

15 दिसंबर से प्रस्तावित है तमिल फिल्म
महेश्वर में अगले माह 15 दिसंबर से तमिल फिल्म का फिल्मांकन प्रस्तावित है। मणिरत्नम प्रोडक्शन की इस फिल्म की 15 दिन तक शूटिंग चलेगी। यूनिट से जुड़े लोगों ने बताया फिलहाल कोविड-19 के मामले घटने का यूनिट इंतजार कर रही है। जैसे ही स्थितियां सुधरती हैं, यूनिट टीम यहां पहुंच सकती है। हालांकि अभी एडवांस में अनुमति व बुकिंग नहीं की गई है। शूटिंग के पहले टीम यहां का दौरा करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें