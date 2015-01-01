पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:बलवाड़ी मंडी में हो अनाज मंडी स्थानांतरित

खरगोन3 घंटे पहले
बलवाड़ी में लग रही सब्जी मंडी को खरगोन स्थित अनाज मंडी में स्थानांतरित करने की मांग की गई है। सब्जी विक्रेता किसान व विक्रेताओं ने बताया शहर से दूरी अधिक होने के कारण भाड़ा लग जाता है। इस कारण लागत बढ़ जाने से शहर में उपभोक्ताओं को सब्जी के भाव ज्यादा लग रहे हैं।

सब्जी विक्रेताओं ने कहा कि सुबह मंडी में पहुंचने के लिए यातायात के साधन नहीं होने से ऑटो व अन्य निजी साधन किराए पर लेकर पहुंचना होता है। इस तरह की खरीदारी के कारण सब्जी का मूल्य बढ़ जाता है। किसानों को भी कम दाम मिल रहे हैं। उन्हें भी कम व्यापारी पहुंचने से परेशान होना पड़ता है। सब्जी विक्रेता श्रीराम कुशवाह ने बताया शहर की अनाज मंडी में सब्जी मंडी लगाई जाना चाहिए।

प्रशासन ने कोरोना के बढ़ते मरीजों की संख्या को देखते हुए नगरपालिका के सामने से बलवाड़ी मंडी में नीलामी शुरू कराई। यहां ज्यादा लोगों की आवाजाही हाेने से सोशल डिस्टेंस न होने से संक्रमण की आशंका के चलते एसडीएम ने निर्देश जारी कर नई मंडी में नीलामी शुरू कराई। यह शहर से 8 किलोमीटर दूर है। सब्जी विक्रेता व कुछ किसान लगातार मांग कर रहे हैं।

