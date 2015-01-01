पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिकायत:सरकार से मिलनी चाहिए मदद, जिससे हमारी मिट्‌टी गढ़ने की कला बची रहे

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मिट्‌टी के दीपक बनाने को चाक ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, मेहनत कर दीपक तैयार कर रहे कुम्हार

दीपावली पर धन लक्ष्मीजी को प्रसन्न करने के लिए मिट्‌टी के दीपक बनाने वाले कुम्हारों के चाक ने गति पकड़ ली है। उन्हें इस वर्ष अच्छी बिक्री की उम्मीद है। नगर के दशहरा मैदान पर कुम्हारों में उनके परिवार मिट्‌टी का सामान तैयार करने में व्यस्त है। देश में कोई भी त्योहार बिना चाक पर तैयार किए गए बर्तन के नहीं मनाया जाता। दीपक दीपावली पर कई घरों को रोशन करने के लिए अभी से ही नगर के मुख्य मार्गों पर बिकने शुरू हो चुके हैं। कुम्हार दिन-रात मेहनत कर दीपक बनाने में लगे हुए हैं। साल में एक बार दीपावली पर्व बड़ी संख्या में इन दीपकों का उपयोग होता है। पहले देशी मिट्‌टी के दीपकों के सिवाय कोई विकल्प नहीं था लेकिन चायनीज दीपकों ने कुम्हारों को कुछ सालों में निराश किया है। इस वर्ष सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से आ रही जागरूकता से कुम्हारों को फिर से आस बंधी है। लोगों का रूझान फिर से देशी दीपकों की ओर होने लगा है। कुम्हारों ने कहा बदलते परिवेश में मिट्‌टी के दीपों का स्थान इलेक्ट्रिक झालरों ने ले लिया है लेकिन इसके बाद भी मिट्‌टी के दीपक का अलग ही महत्व है। मिट्‌टी के दीपक से घर में सुख समृद्धि रहती है।

दो सेकंड में बना दिया दीपक, एक मिनट में घट्‌टी

दशहरा मैदान निवासी किशोर प्रजापत ने चाक पर तेजी से अंगुलियां घूमते हुए मात्र दो सेकंड में एक दीपक व एक मिनट में एक घट्‌टी बनाई। उन्होंने बताया घर में मिट्‌टी के दीपक बनाने के लिए पत्नी के साथ उनके बच्चे भी हाथ बंटा रहे हैं। मिट्‌टी के दीपक का निर्माण करने के लिए बहुत मेहनत लगती है। बाजार में कम कीमत के बिकते हैं। इस बार उम्मीद है 10 रुपए के पांच दीपक बिकेंगे। नगर के दशहरा मैदान में कई वर्षों से दीपक बना रहे कुम्हार किशोर ने बताया पिछले एक माह से दीपक बना रहे हैं। सुबह से दीपक बनाने का काम शुरू हो जाता है। पूरे दिन कड़ी मेहनत के बाद करीब 1500 दीपक बनते हैं। पूर्व में चायना के दीपकों की बढ़ी बिक्री से उन्हें चिंता होने लगी थी लेकिन लोगों में जागरूकता से धंधा में उठाव दिख रहा है। मिट्‌टी लाने व दिए बनाने से लेकर पकाने में जो खर्च होता है उसके हिसाब से लाभ नहीं होता है। सीजन के बाद अन्य काम करने लगते हैं। इस कला को बचाने के लिए सरकारी मदद दी जानी चाहिए। जिससे हमारी मिट्‌टी गढ़ने की कला बची रहें।​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें