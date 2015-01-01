पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लगातार दूसरे दिन कार्रवाई:खेत में लगाए थे गांजे के पौधे, चचेरा भाई पकड़ाया तो रफा-दफा करने में लगा था

खरगोन43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1 लाख रु. के गांजे के साथ एक गिरफ्तार, एक दिन की रिमांड मिली

मादक पदार्थों के परिवहन एवं क्रय-विक्रय के लिए चलाए जा रहे विशेष अभियान के तहत पुलिस ने लगातार दूसरे दिन गांजे को लेकर कार्रवाई की। 10 किलो गांजे के साथ एक आरोपी को पकड़ा है। पूछताछ में इसने गांजे के पौधे खेत में लगाने और फसल पकने पर काटकर घर लाने की बात स्वीकारी है। सोमवार को चचेरे भाई के 25 किलो गांजे के साथ पकड़े जाने के बाद यह भी घर में रखे गांजे को रफा-दफा करने की तैयारी में था। टीआई दिनेश कुशवाह ने बताया मंगलवार को मुखबीर से गांजे के परिवहन की सूचना पर टीम गठित की। प्लास्टिक की थैली में गांजा लेकर सेजला फाटा से बन्हेर की ओर जाते हुए ग्राम ढाबला के वारती फाल्या निवासी जगन पिता हास्या को घेराबंदी कर पकड़ा गया। इसके पास से एक लाख रुपए मूल्य का 10 किलो गांजा जब्त किया गया। गांजे को रखने व परिवहन को लेकर पूछताछ करने पर कोई वैध दस्तावेज नहीं मिले। एनडीपीएस एक्ट में केस दर्ज कर मंडलेश्वर कोर्ट पेश किया गया। जहां से एक दिन की रिमांड मिली है। कार्रवाई में एएसआई आत्माराम अशवारे, अशोक पाटीदार, रेमनू जमरे, आवेश, हरिओम, सुंदरलाल, सावन का सहयोग रहा। चचेरे भाई के साथ खेत में लगाए थे पौधे जगन के चचेरे भाई पूर्व सरपंच दूरसिंह पिता गंगाराम (54) को सोमवार को 25 किलो गांजे के साथ पकड़ा गया था। जगन ने पूछताछ में बताया उसने व दूरसिंह ने खेत में गांजे के पौधे लगाए थे। फसल पकने पर काटकर घर ले आए। सोमवार को दूरसिंह के पकड़ाने व उस पर भी कार्रवाई होने के डर से वह गांजे को रफा-दफा करना चाह रहा था। पूछताछ कर रहे हैं ^एसपी के निर्देश पर की गई कार्रवाई से क्षेत्र में हडकंप है। दोनों आरोपियों की रिमांड मिली है। गांजे के परिवहन को लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। बुधवार को इन्हें कोर्ट पेश किया जाएगा। - दिनेशसिंह कुशवाह, टीआई

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें