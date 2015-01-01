पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:हाईवे पर बने पुल की रेलिंग क्षतिग्रस्त, गड्‌ढे होने से असंतुलित हो रहे वाहन

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो माह पहले पुल से गिरा था केले से भरा ट्रक, अब तक दुरुस्त नहीं हुई रेलिंग

इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे स्थित बाकुंड नदी पर बने पुल की रैलिंग करीब दो माह से क्षतिग्रस्त हुई है। इसके बाद भी अब तक पुल की रेलिंग को दुरुस्त नहीं किया गया है। पुल पर हुए गड्‌ढों के कारण यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहन असंतुलित हो जाते हैं। इससे दुर्घटना होने का डर बना रहता है। रेलिंग टूटी होने के कारण वहां से गुजरने वाले वाहनों को गिरने का डर बना रहता है। इसके अलावा बासवा, धनगांव व अन्य स्थानों पर भी किहीं पुल पर गड्‌ढे हो गए या रेलिंगविहिन है। इससे वाहन चालकों को दुर्घटना होने का डर बना रहता है। कब्रिस्तान के रहवासियों ने बताया नगर की सीमा स्थित हाईवे पर बने पुल की स्थिति खराब होती जा रही है। जब से पुल का निर्माण किया है, उसके बाद से पुल का रखरखाव नहीं किया गया है। जिससे पुल लगातार क्षतिग्रस्त होते जा रहा है। वर्तमान में लगातार भारी वाहनों के गुजरने से पुल पर अधिक दबाव बन रहा है। 200 मीटर के बने पुल पर करीब 50 से अधिक गड्‌ढे हैं। वहीं उसकी एक ओर की रैलिंग भी टूट गई है। इसके बाद भी विभाग इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। इससे बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है। पुल पर गड्‌ढों के कारण वाहन असंतुलित हो जाते हैं। सामने से आ रहे वाहन से टक्कर होने का डर बना रहता है। लोगों ने विभाग से पुल की रेलिंग को दुरुस्त कर गड्‌ढों को भरने की मांग की है।

बासवा व धनगांव के पुल की स्थिति खराब

बासवा गांव के पहले स्थित बड़े पुल पर गड्‌ढे हो गए हैं। इसकी रेलिंग की ऊंचाई भी बहुत कम है। यहां से वाहन गुजरने पर गड्‌ढों के कारण असंतुलित होने पर वाहन पुल से नीचे गिर सकते हैं। हादसों को रोकने के लिए पुल के गड्‌ढों को भरना जरूरी है। एक बार यह पुल पहले भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो चुका है। इसके कारण पुल कई दिनों तक बंद था। इससे हाईवे के आवागमन पर असर पड़ सकता है। इसी प्रकार धनगांव में नाले पर बने पुल के ठीक पहले एक बड़ा गड्‌ढा हो गया है। इसे ग्रामीण लंबे समय से भरने की मांग कर रहे हैं लेकिन इन गड्‌ढों की मरम्मत नहीं की गई है। इससे हादसे का डर बना रहता है।

इधर... बिजली का पोल गिरा, बड़ा हादसा टला
बिस्टान. ग्राम उमरखली के मारू मोहल्ले में मंगलवार सुबह करीब 8 बजे बिजली का पोल गिर गया। इस समय बिजली का सप्लाय चालू था। ग्रामीणों ने बिजली कंपनी पर लापरवाही के आरोप लगाए है। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार बिजली का खंभा कमजोर हो गया था। 8 दिन पहले ही इसको लेकर बिजली कंपनी को सूचना दी थी। लेकिन इसे बदला नहीं गया। पोल गिरने के दौरान एक व्यक्ति बाल-बाल बच गया। हादसे के बाद महेंद्र गीते व चंपालाल भाई ने ग्रिड पर जाकर सप्लाय बंद करवाया।

हाईवे का किया जा रहा पैचवर्क, सनावद व बासवा के नहीं भरेंगे गड्‌ढे
हाईवे पर इन दिनों पैचवर्क कर गड्‌ढों को भरने का काम एमपीआरडीसी द्वारा कराया जा रहा है। इसमें हाईवे इंदौर से बासवा तक गड्ढे भरे गए हैं लेकिन सनावद व बासवा में हुए बड़े गड्‌ढों को नहीं भरा है। इससे शहर से निकलने वाले वाहन चालकों व स्थानीय रहवासियों को समस्या आ रही है। इस संबंध में एमपीआरडीसी की क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक वर्षा अवस्थी ने बताया हाईवे पर हुए गड्‌ढों का पैचवर्क किया जा रहा है। इसमें पुल व अन्य स्थानों के गड्‌ढे भरे जा रहे हैं। सनावद व बासवा में पूरी सड़क ही क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है, जिसे फिर से बनाना पड़ेगा। इसका काम बड़ा होने से नेशनल हाईवे द्वारा कराया जाएगा।​​​​​​​

दो माह पहले टूटी थी ट्रक गिरने से रेलिंग
रहवासियों ने बताया करीब 2 माह पहले सुबह एक ट्रक बुराहनपुर से केले भर कर इंदौर की ओर जा रहा था। पुल पर ट्रक का संतुलन बिगड़ने से ट्रक रेलिंग को तोड़ते हुए बाकुंड नदी में जा गिरा था। हालांकि इसमें किसी प्रकार की जनहानि नहीं हुई थी। जब से लेकर अब तक न तो पुल की रेलिंग को जोड़ा गया न ही पुल के गड्‌ढों को भरा गया है। इससे अन्य वाहन चालकों को भी हादसे की आशंका बनी रहती है।​​​​​​​

