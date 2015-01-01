पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अवैध नल कनेक्शन:निर्धारित शुल्क के साथ 250 रुपए जुर्माना देकर अवैध नल कनेक्शन कर सकेंगे वैध

खरगोन29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के अवैध नल कनेक्शन को वैध कराने के लिए लगेगा शिविर

नगरपालिका प्रशासन द्वारा नगर के अवैध नल कनेक्शनों को वैध करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई है। इसमें लोग निर्धारित शुल्क के साथ करीब 250 रुपए का अर्थदंड भरकर अवैध नल कनेक्शन को वैध करा सकते हैं। इससे लोगों के अवैध कनेक्शन कटने की कार्रवाई से बच सकेंगे। सीएमओ एमआर निंगवाल ने बताया अवैध नल कनेक्शनों को वैध करने के प्रस्ताव को अनुविभागीय अधिकारी (राजस्व) व नगरपालिका प्रशासक द्वारा स्वीकृति दी गई है। निंगवाल ने बताया नगर में निजी व सार्वजनिक 3875 अवैध नल कनेक्शन है। अवैध नल कनेक्शनों को वैध करने के लिए संबंधित उपभोक्ताओं से निर्धारित नल कनेक्शन शुल्क, रोड कटिंग शुल्क, निर्धारित सुरक्षा निधि की राशि व अवैध नल कनेक्शन के लिए अर्थदंड की 250 रुपए की राशि जमा कराई जाएगी। अवैध नल कनेक्शनों को वैध करने के लिए नगरपालिका कार्यालय में 9 से 16 अक्टूबर तक विशेष शिविर आयोजित किया जाएगा। नागरिक इस कैंप में निर्धारित शुल्क जमा कर अपने अवैध नल कनेक्शन वैध करा सकते हैं। इसके बाद नगरपालिका प्रशासन वार्ड वार दल का गठन कर अवैध नल कनेक्शनों को काटने का काम शुरू किया जाएगा। सीएमओ ने लोगों से अपील की है कि शिविर में आकर अवैध नल कनेक्शन को वैध कराएं।

शिविर लगाकर लोगों को दी जा रही है छूट
जल शाखा प्रभारी दीपक आदिवाल ने बताया शिविर के माध्यम से लोगों को एक मौका दिया जा रहा है। जिसमें नल कनेक्शन कटने से बचा जा सकता है। साथ ही इतने साल से जो नल का उपयोग किया गया है। उसका अधिक अर्थदंड भी नहीं लगेगा। शहर में करीब 5 हजार नल कनेक्शन है। इसके अतिरिक्त 3875 नल कनेक्शन अवैध है। वैध करने से इन नल कनेक्शनों का जल कर वसूला जाएगा।

ज्यादा बिल आने पर अवैध नल पर गया ध्यान
नगर पालिका के बिजली बिल का भुगतान नहीं होने पर विविकं ने स्ट्रीट लाइट व कब्रिस्तान के वाटर वर्क्स का कनेक्शन काट दिया था। जिस पर नगर पालिका ने बिजली बिल को भरने व बिजली बिल को कम करने के लिए अवैध नल कनेक्शन पर ध्यान दिया। पूरी वसूली से नपा को आर्थिक मदद मिलेगी। लोगों ने बताया इतनी संख्या में अवैध कनेक्शन का वितरण कैसे हुआ है। इसकी जांच करना चाहिए।

डेढ़ इंच का लगाया है सार्वजनिक नल कनेक्शन
शहर के राजमंदिर मोहल्ले में नगर पालिका ने सार्वजनिक नल कनेक्शन लगाया है। जिस एक के बदल डेढ़ इंच का लगाया है। यहां पर अधिकतम घरों में नल कनेक्शन होने के बाद भी यह सार्वजनिक नल से व्यर्थ पानी बहता रहता है। इस संबंध में लोगों ने कई बार शिकायत कर नल को एक इंच करने व उस पर नल टोटी लगाने की मांग की है।

केयर टेकर नियुक्ति न होने से लावारिस पड़ी महेश्वर जल विद्युत परियोजना की सुरक्षा व चोरियों के बारे में हुई बहस

मंडलेश्वर | चार सौ मेगावाट बिजली उत्पादन के लिए प्रस्तावित महेश्वर जल विद्युत परियोजना के मामले में पेशी अहमदाबाद स्थित एनसीएलटी की इंदौर बेंच में हुई। पेशी में कर्मचारियों के प्रतिनिधि के तौर पर चारी व मृत्युंजय राय ट्रिब्यूनल में उपस्थित हुए। शेष कर्मचारियों ने ऑनलाइन के माध्यम से प्रकरण को सुना व देखा। प्रकरण की बहस में ट्रिब्यूनल ने निर्माण एजेंसी इंटेगरा व ऋण दाता केंद्र सरकार के उपक्रम पावर फायनेंस कारपोरेशन से कर्मचारियों के वेतन के मसले को गंभीरता से लेने को कहा। केयर टेकर की नियुक्ति न होने से लावारिस पड़ी परियोजना की सुरक्षा व चोरियों के बारे में बहस हुई। ट्रिब्यूनल से प्रकरण में अतिरिक्त रूप से मौजूद सभी आवेदन पत्रों का डिस्पोजल करते हुए अंतिम सुनवाई के लिए 13 नवंबर की तारीख तय की है। कर्मचारी भगवान शारदे, सुमित पटेल, राकेश सिटोले, मुफज्जल हुसैन, विश्वनाथ वर्मा, मुकेश जैन, विवेक डोंगरे, डीएस चौहान व सुदर्शन जैन ने कहा सोमवार को बैठक कर 13 नवंबर को होने वाली पेशी के लिए रणनीति तय की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें