पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खेती:7 दिन में 70 बढ़ा न्यून. व अधिक. तापमान, धीमी पड़ी गेहूं की बुवाई

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लक्ष्य से 27590 हैक्टे. बोवनी कम, अधिकारी बोले- ठंड बढ़ने पर बुवाई करें

बदलते मौसम के कारण रबी सीजन की बुवाई की रफ्तार धीमी पड़ी है। दीपावली के बाद ठंड बढ़ने व बुवाई में तेजी आने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही थी, लेकिन इसके विपरीत पिछले एक सप्ताह में न्यूनतम व अधिकतम तापमान में 7 डिग्री का इजाफा हुआ है। वहीं नहरों में पानी नहीं आने से भी किसान बुवाई नहीं कर रहे हैं। कृषि विभाग के अनुसार इस साल 44000 हैक्टेयर में गेहूं व 8590 हैक्टेयर में चना बुवाई का अनुमान है। वर्तमान में 7000 हैक्टेयर में चना व 18000 हैक्टेयर में गेहूं की बुवाई हो चुकी है। विभाग के अफसरों का कहना है 15 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर के बीच बुवाई का समय अच्छा होता है। लेकिन फिलहाल ठंड कम होने से बुवाई नहीं करना चाहिए। क्योंकि गर्मी के कारण फसल प्रभावित हाे सकती है। दीपावली पर्व से पहले 11 नवंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 12 व अधिकतम 30 डिग्री था। लेकिन हवाओं का रुख बदलने से इसमें गिरावट आने की बजाय इजाफा हो रहा है। मंगलवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 19 व अधिकतम 37 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

कलेक्टर को सौंपा ज्ञापन... नहर की साफ-सफाई कर चालू ना किए जाने पर किसानों ने जताया आक्रोश

भट्याणखुर्द | ग्राम में नहर की साफ-सफाई ना होने व नहर को चालू ना किए जाने से किसानों ने आक्रोश जताते हुए कलेक्टर के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपकर कार्रवाई किए जाने की मांग की। किसान अर्जुन पटेल ने बताया 2018 में अंबा नाला नहर की साफ-सफाई हुई थी लेकिन उसका भुगतान अभी तक नहीं किया गया। अधिकारियों को जब इस बारे में बताया गया तो उन्होंने कहा ना नहर की साफ सफाई कराई जाएगी ना नहर को चालू किया जाएगा। कहीं पर शिकायत करते हो तो कर दो। नहर की साफ सफाई ना होने के कारण उसमें झाड़ियां उग आई है। किसान कुलदीप पटेल, गौरीशंकर, महेश पटेल, केशरीलाल पटेल व मिश्रीलाल चौधरी ने बताया खेतों में गेहूं व चने की फसल लगा दी है। कई किसान पानी का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। नहर चालू ना होने के कारण फसलों को पानी नहीं मिल पाएगा। किसानों काे आर्थिक नुकसान का सामना करना पड़ेगा। किसानों ने कलेक्टर से जल्द से जल्द नहर की साफ सफाई कराए जाने पर नहर को चालू करने की मांग की।

नहरों में पानी का भी इंतजार
तापमान में बढ़ोतरी के साथ ओंकारेश्वर परियोजना की नहर में पानी नहीं आने से किसान बुवाई में रुचि नहीं ले रहे हैं। किसानों ने कहा मांग के बाद भी एनवीडीए नहरों में पानी नहीं छोड़ रहा है। ऐसे में बुवाई करते भी है तो सिंचाई के लिए पानी नहीं मिल सकेगा। फसल प्रभावित होने पर आर्थिक नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है।

बोवनी के लिए अभी इंतजार करें
^ पिछले 7 दिनों से तापमान में बढ़ोतरी देखी जा रही है। ठंड का असर कम हो चुका है। जबकि इस मौसम में ठंड का स्तर बढ़ता है। ऐसी स्थिति में किसानों को गेहूं व चना बोवनी के लिए अच्छी ठंड का इंतजार करना चाहिए।
- बीएस सेंगर, वरिष्ठ कृषि विस्तार अधिकारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें