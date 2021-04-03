पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्ट्राईव योजना:आईटीआई को मिलेगा डेढ़ से ढाई करोड़ रुपए अनुदान

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रदेश के 20 सरकारी संस्थानों में खरगोन भी शामिल

भारत सरकार की स्किल स्ट्रेंथनिंग फॉर इंडस्ट्रियल वेल्यू एन्हेंसमेंट (स्ट्राईव) योजना में प्रदेश के 20 सरकारी औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण संस्थान शामिल किए गए हैं। इसमें खरगोन आईआईटी भी शामिल है। जिला मुख्यालय स्थित संस्थान को पहले चरण की योजना में लिया गया है।

स्ट्राईव योजना में हर औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण संस्थान को डेढ़ से ढाई करोड़ रुपए तक का अनुदान मिलेगा। इससे आईआई की प्रशिक्षण गुणवत्ता व इंडस्ट्री लिंकेज बढ़ाने में मदद मिलेगी। इसमें आईटीआई व अप्रेंटिसशिप के माध्यम से दिए जाने वाले कौशल प्रशिक्षण के दायरा बढ़ाना व दक्षता में सुधार लाना है।

अनुदान से टूल्स व उपकरण सुधार के अलावा ट्रेड बढ़ाने से महिला प्रशिक्षुओं की संख्या बढ़ेगी। अनुदान में इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर निर्माण के प्रावधान देखकर होस्टल भी बनाया जा सकेगा। दो साल से प्रबंधन कार्रवाई कर रहा था। अभी आईटीआई में विभिन्न 11 ट्रेड में 430 के आसपास विद्यार्थी प्रशिक्षण ले रहे हैं।

पहले चरण में खरगोन व दूसरे में खंडवा शामिल
पहला चरण : इसमें 8 आईटीआई शामिल है। मंडीदीप, खरगोन, उमरिया, रतलाम, बालाघाट, सिंगरौली, छिंदवाड़ा व एकलव्य महिला आईटीआई बैतूल।
दूसरा चरण : इसमें 12 आईटीआई शामिल है। शिवपुरी, देवास, शाजापुर, सिवनी, कटनी, टीकमगढ़, छपारा (सिवनी जिला), हरदा, छतरपुर, अनूपपुर, झाबुआ और आईटीआई खंडवा।

अनुदान मिलेगा तो होस्टल ट्रेड व सुविधा बढ़ाएंगे
^ डेढ़ साल से कार्रवाई चल रही थी। अनुदान मिलेगा तो महिला ट्रेड व होस्टल सुविधा बढ़ाएंगे।
- हितैषी सुरागे, प्राचार्य आईआईटी खरगोन

चार तरह के मिलेंगे फायदे
1. योजना की राशि से स्नातकों की संख्या में 20% की बढ़ोतरी
2. संचालित ट्रेड में महिला नामांकन/प्रवेश में 16% की वृद्धि
3. कुल नामाकंन/प्रवेश में 25 % की बढ़ोतरी।
4. प्रशिक्षणार्थियों की ऑन जॉब ट्रेनिंग में 15% वृद्धि।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें