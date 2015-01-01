पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:जनधन खाता : कौन बनेगा करोड़पति और ऑनलाइन लॉटरी के नाम पर ठगी

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में लोग लालच में आकर जमा कर रहे हैं राशि

जिले में जनधन योजना में लोन व ऑनलाइन लॉटरी के नाम पर ठगी की जा रही है। मुंबई व दिल्ली में बैठे लोग मोबाइल कंपनियों से नंबर लेकर कॉल कर रहे हैं। इसमें कॉलर से बातचीत के आधार पर फंसाया जा रहा है। ऐसे तीन से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए हैं। एक मामले में राशि जमा कर दी, लेकिन शिकायतों के कारण बैंक में खाता फ्रीज हो गया। इसके चलते पीड़ित ठगी होने से बच गया है। पीड़ितों ने पुलिस को शिकायत की है।

लॉटरी पर फोटो लगाकर मांगे रुपए
सेगांव के युवक को एक महिला ने फोन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि आपकी 25 लाख की लॉटरी लगी है। आपका फोटो भेजिए। युवक ने महिला की बातों में आकर फोटो भेज दिया। महिला ने दो दिन के बाद प्रमाण पत्र पर फोटो लगाकर लॉटरी जीतने का प्रमाण पत्र बनाकर वाट्सअप से भेज दिया। इसके बाद लॉटरी भेजने के लिए 50 हजार रुपए की राशि मांगी गई। एक अकाउंट नंबर दिया। युवक ने परिजनों को जानकारी दी। इसके बाद राशि जमा नहीं की।

केस 1: जनधन योजना में 50 लाख के लोन के लिए 62 हजार कर दिए जमा
भाडली के निजी कंपनी में काम करने वाले 45 वर्षीय व्यक्ति को मोबाइल पर जनधन योजना में लोन की साइट पर क्लीक किया। इसके बाद संबंधित महिला ने मुंबई स्थित कार्यालय से फोन किया। इसमें 50 लाख का लोन देने को कहा। इसके लिए व्यक्ति से दो किश्तों में 62 हजार रुपए जमा करा लिए। संबंधित व्यक्ति तेलंगाना सहित अन्य शहरों में भी इस तरह काॅलिंग कर रुपए जमा करा रहा था। तेलंगाना सहित अन्य लोगों ने शिकायतें की। ज्यादा शिकायतों के बाद दिल्ली स्थित बैंक मैनेजर ने खाता ही फ्रीज कर दिया। इसके चलते भाडली के व्यक्ति की 62 हजार रुपए भी बच गए। अब पुलिस का कहना है कि वापस राशि मिलने में डेढ़ साल लग जाएंगे।

केस 2 : अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में होंगे शामिल
कसरावद के छात्र को अचानक एक दिन फोन आया। संबंधित महिला ने कहा कि हम कौन बनेगा करोड़पति से बोल रहे हैं। आपका नंबर लगा है। इसके लिए 50 हजार रु. जमा करना होंगे। इसके बाद आपको कार्यक्रम में शामिल करेंगे। अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ बैठने को मौका मिलेगा। आप जल्द राशि जमा करें। युवक ने राशि एकत्रित कर बैंक में जमा करने जा रहा था। युवक ने 10 हजार रु. जमा किए हैं।

लोगों को सावधान रहना है। ऐसे कोई कॉल आए तो किसी भी तरह की राशि जमा नहीं कराएं। कोई लॉटरी या लोन नहीं देता है। लालच से बचे। ठगी के मामले आए हैं। -शैलेंद्रसिंह चौहान, एसपी

